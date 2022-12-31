What technology trends are driving innovation in digital lending?





Fintech lenders, once disruptors, are now increasingly seen as innovators and enablers. Robotics, machine learning and automated data analytics are among the tools that have had the greatest impact on digital lending. While the technologies needed to foster innovation are widely available and highly sophisticated, banks and NBFCs are keen to develop these technologies to address the challenges currently facing India’s digital lending ecosystem. We need to come up with innovative ways to adopt technology.

The 24/7 availability of data on fees and other costs, similar loan rates, and products has made the lending industry a more commoditized sector. Lenders may therefore need to be more competitive in order to meet their strategic goals and enhance their bottom line. Digital onboarding using Aadhar and Video Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) speeds up turnaround time, reduces wasted costs and accelerates new customer acquisition. Customer data accuracy and completeness can be greatly improved through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition technology.

Traditional financial institutions have been reluctant to lend to the low-income, seemingly riskier and less creditworthy segment, so new-age digital lenders are closing the gap twice as fast, with a sizable customer base. The way to connect has been opened (by employing a leading financial institution). technology and alternative credit rating models). Especially for small amounts of credit and prepayments, which are most popular among first-time credit borrowers, credit evaluation and loan payments on digital platforms offer faster response times compared to traditional loans. The shift from asset-based data to cash flow-based data should be combined with psychometric analysis to assess ability to pay and willingness to pay, along with other supporting data from sources such as telecommunications, utilities and social media. , which enhances and regularly replaces traditional sources. To serve credit-deficient segments of society.

In the lending space, there is considerable innovation in customer acquisition regarding how lenders reach out to new segments and reduce costs. For example, ML-based models are used by digital financial firms to help tune product features and customer interaction strategies to drive customer acquisition.

The introduction of cutting-edge technology tools has given lenders real-time access to vast amounts of digital data to help identify and mitigate potential lending risks. ML-based alternative credit-scoring models have facilitated loans, but may incorrectly exclude some customer segments due to model bias and insufficient training data. This is due to the lack of historical credit cycle data for borrowers. Digital lenders should also pay attention to developing black-box ML models, as it is impossible to validate with backtesting. This is considered important as authorities are likely to intervene in sensitive sectors such as lending to protect consumer interests. To wrap things up, lenders need a thorough understanding of how ML models have evolved and the ability to carefully select specifications through various credit cycles.

Similarly, off-balance sheet or “rent-an-NBFC” models offer certain credit enhancement features, such as first loss guarantees up to a predetermined percentage of lender-generated loans, but are more likely to be I have. Because of the accumulation of risks. These entities are not yet regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. Furthermore, as financial institutions work with various fintech companies, a large number of unregulated market participants and fintechs assume direct balance sheet exposure. To proactively analyze customer risks and control the exposure to financial fraud, the bank and his NBFC are beginning to integrate digital touchpoints into their existing frameworks.

The current frameworks used by banks and NBFCs continue to operate in silos, even as they begin to adopt digital touchpoints. This leads to sub-optimal use of intelligence from multiple monitoring platforms. By connecting a multitude of digital touchpoints in different risk categories, the customer can get a comprehensive and insightful risk score (he sees the risk profile in one place), ensuring sufficient you can make more informed decisions. To better detect anomalous transactions, you may need to upgrade your real-time behavioral recognition capabilities and rules engine.

There is still a long way to go before formal finance is commonly used in India, but there is a great opportunity to democratize credit as embedded lending and cloud penetrate the market now. Using the cloud in digital lending opens up seemingly limitless possibilities for your business. Increased remote access, flexible subscription models, and reduced data storage costs are among the key benefits of using the cloud. Automatic software upgrades have replaced the lengthy and strenuous upgrade process that historically burdened the lender’s IT department. The cloud has given banks the agility to move their services off-premises, freeing up a large portion of their capital expenditures to improve product offerings and client experience, and grow their lending business. Banks that switch to the cloud may be flexible enough to scale as the company grows, launch products faster, and enter new markets.

Author: Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director, Resurgent India

