Apple shuts down popular weather app ‘Dark Sky’ tomorrow





As a reminder, Apple has said it will shut down Dark Sky on January 1, 2023. The popular weather app he already removed from the App Store in September and will stop working for existing users starting tomorrow.

Since Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020, it has incorporated much of the app’s functionality into the Weather app that comes pre-installed on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Earlier this month, Apple shared a support document with information on how Dark Sky users can use the Weather app. The app provides next hour precipitation, next 10 days hourly forecast, high resolution radar maps, and severe weather notifications.

To use the Dark Sky feature in the Weather app, your device must be updated to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, or macOS Ventura. Some features are currently only available in some countries, as documented in separate Apple support documents.

Apple also retired Dark Sky’s API for third-party weather apps on March 31, 2023, and introduced its own WeatherKit API instead.

