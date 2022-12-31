



CES 2023 takes place next week.

Each year, tech professionals from around the world make the pilgrimage to Las Vegas to test the latest technology and learn about the latest innovations impacting home, automotive, beauty, health, gaming and more. It’s an overwhelmingly engaging experience that makes most of us feel like kids in a candy store.

Earlier this year, it was interesting to see exhibitors repeatedly including the word Metaverse in their booths. This even the XR expert’s Twitter thread of him went viral after he walked around the show and quoted every mention of the word, and the results were staggering!

In 2023, the Metaverse and Web3 will get their own dedicated space, even though all the technology has survived. Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

In a recent episode of the CES Tech Talk podcast, Kinsey Fabrizio, Senior Vice President of Membership and CES Sales for Consumer Technology Associations, shared what to expect at CES 2023. Metaverse in the central hall and his Web3. She revealed that CoinDesks Web3 studio is located in Central Hall and will be a very exciting part of her floor at the show. The studio will also interview her influential Web3 voice and cover the latest news and trends in cryptocurrency and blockchain news on the show.

Central Hall for CES Newbies is what many consider to be a traditional CES. This is the area of ​​his LVCC where some of the biggest exhibitors tend to appear. Coindesks Web3 Studio is located in his LVCC Central Hall and will be his Web3, Metaverse, and Blockchain focus at CES. CoinDesk hosts industry leaders and visionaries to discuss the most impactful developments that have occurred across industries, technologies and functions. Among other seasoned professionals, I’m there to talk about my new book, which will launch in mid-January.

Digital Hollywood offers partner tracks titled Digital Hollywood: Hollywood Streaming and the Metaverse. The track’s opening session is titled Web3, XR, Metaverse, and Entertainment Consumer, and is his first session at CES to tackle the subject. I’ll be a panelist alongside his colleagues at AMD, Nokia, Microsoft, NPR, Shutterstock, and his Brett Leonard, director of his SciFi classic Lawnmower Man in the ’90s. This session will take place on January 4th at 9am at Aria.

CES 2023 will also include the Metaverse & Gaming track, with sessions like Gaming leading you into the Metaverse. Fashion and Luxury will also be part of this track’s panel discussion on “Luxury Brands Embracing Innovation: How the Best of the Best Lean to AI, the Metaverse, and Beyond.”

There’s also the Creator Economy & NFTs Talk track. Sessions on this track include Web3: Trend or Future? The Changing Metaverse Landscape: Challenges as Opportunities.

There are also countless side events, demos and panels that run parallel to CES.

While the current situation may look like winter in the metaverse to many, it is actually spring. AI and XR are just the beginnings of growth in this new field that deserves its central stage today as we build out the future of the metaverse for the next decade. What will CES 2033 look like?

