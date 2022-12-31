Artificial intelligence without proper data is just artificial intelligence…





Without data, the AI ​​runs empty

Do you want to be successful in the months and years to come? The best way to get there is for people to build your business through their creativity, passion, and full participation in decision-making.

But right behind the empowered people is the second key ingredient to success: data. Data that can reveal what your customers want, how your business operates, and what will happen in the near future. Now you have the key to unlocking long-hidden patterns in databases and applications. The question is, are you paying enough to care for and feed this data?

One might think that ClearML CEO and co-founder Moses Guttmann is a magical line of code that suddenly makes the process much faster. In practice, however, AI needs meaningful data to make significant improvements and drive commercial innovation.

It turns out that data is even a finite resource. One of his studies at Aston University predicts that his storage space for all the data generated is rapidly running out. Additionally, there are even concerns about the lack of general training data, as MIT Technology Reviews Tammy Xu recently reported.

But let’s stop at the enterprise level, where lack of data has already proven to be the most vexing obstacle to AI. Success in AI requires availability and access to data. Uniphore co-founder and CEO Umesh Sachdev understands how to apply that data to specific use cases to improve business outcomes.

In an early 2022 report, IDC analyst Ritu Jyoti says data diversity is necessary for AI success. Adding layers of data can improve the accuracy of your model and the ultimate impact of your application. For example, a consumer’s basic demographic data provides a rough sketch of that person. Add context such as marital status, education, employment, income, and preferences such as music and food choices, and a more complete picture begins to form. Additional insights from recent purchases, current location, and other life events really bring your portraits to life.

Shub Bhowmick, co-founder and CEO of Trendence, believes that in order to scale and permeate AI across the enterprise, it is necessary to have a solid data foundation that enables the complete cycle of data management and advanced analytics techniques. should be employed to realize the untapped value of data. .

When it comes to data availability and access, companies need a way to parse vast amounts of data and uncover what’s relevant to a particular application, says Sachdev. Is the data easily contained and categorized? Is there enough relevant data to form meaningful ratings? Consider virtual learning. Do educators have enough relevant data from student interactions to meaningfully tailor how they teach classroom content?

A high-quality dataset is essential to support the success of AI, Guttmann said, because models depend on the quality of the data that goes into them. This data quality concept is a key factor in achieving a solution that delivers consistent results and should be understood prior to deployment. Not enough decision makers understand that AI is a never-ending process and that as the data changes, the AI ​​must coordinate and adopt those changes.

Bhowmick says it’s difficult for most businesses today to capitalize on the immense value that exists in the data they generate every day. Sufficient business context and integration of change he management practices are therefore essential for the right interplay of scale and innovation. By using the right data models to manage their AI investments, companies can have a tangible and measurable impact on their bottom line. Building AI-driven connected intelligence, from demand forecasting and inventory alerts to his IoT-based remote patient monitoring, has never been more cohesive. This is just one of many ways companies can realize the benefits of their AI investments by connecting insights to action and value.

IDC’s Jyote makes the following recommendations for strengthening the AI-critical data backbone:

Enable data from both internal and external sources. Machine learning models need the most relevant data, which isn’t always within the organization, he notes, Jyote. Internal data only allows companies to see their own operations and customer information. It doesn’t provide the full picture. Businesses need access to secure data sharing. Whether testing, buying, or seamlessly integrating with existing internal data sets and processes, Third He creates workflows for introducing third-party and entirely new data sources into the organization. Embrace data expertise. Build a talent pool of industry domain and technical experts such as data engineers, data scientists, and machine learning engineers. Develop a data strategy. Gain employee buy-in and trust for an inclusive and transparent data strategy, Jyote advises. Multi-cloud He employs an intelligent data grid that helps automate and enforce universal he data and usage policies across the ecosystem. Grids also automate the way data is discovered, cataloged, and enriched for users to access, update, and integrate data spread across distributed and cloud landscapes without the need to move or replicate data. method should be automated.

