Google Pays $29.5 Million To Settle Location Tracking Lawsuits In Washington D.C. And Indiana





Google has agreed to pay a total of $29.5 million to settle separate lawsuits with Washington, DC and Indiana over its location tracking practices.

Under the settlement, Google agreed not to misrepresent to users the location information of individual users in their location history and web and app activity.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Lokita, a Republican, said in a statement that the state had reached a $20 million settlement with Google to settle a lawsuit over the company’s “deceptive location-tracking practices.” rice field.

“This settlement is another demonstration of our firm commitment to protect Hoosiers from Big Tech’s intrusive plans,” said Rokita. “We will continue to hold these companies accountable for mismanipulating consumers.”

Several states filed lawsuits against Google after an Associated Press article in 2018 revealed the extent of Google’s location tracking.

Rokita said his firm filed the lawsuit after negotiations between Google and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled. In November, Google agreed to pay approximately $392 million in settlements to 40 states to resolve lawsuits brought by its coalition.

Rokita said Google uses location data collected from Indiana consumers to build detailed user profiles and target ads, but that practice has been misleading users since at least 2014. I let you.

The settlement says the agreement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing on Google’s part.

DC Attorney General Karl Racine tweeted on Friday that his firm had reached a $9.5 million settlement with Google. He said Google used “dark patterns” to manipulate customers and trick them into accessing their location data.

He said his office sued Google because it made it “nearly impossible” to prevent users’ location tracking. Google said it should be transparent to customers about how their location information is collected, stored and used.

Under the settlement, Google will issue pop-up notifications to users who have Location History enabled to inform them whether location information is being collected or to disclose Google’s location tracking practices and policies on the web. We have agreed to take various steps, including maintaining the page.

When asked for comment, a Google spokesperson pointed to a blog post related to the location-tracking settlement the company made in November.

The post states that Google is introducing greater transparency and more tools to give users control over their data and minimize the data the company collects.

Google says it’s the first in the industry to launch automatic deletion controls that allow users to delete data on a regular basis. The company also developed incognito mode in Google Maps and introduced transparency tools to allow users to access key location settings from the product.

The post also notes that Google has settled lawsuits from 40 state attorneys general. It says this is based on an outdated policy that changed years ago.

“These are some of the ways we’ve been working to give you more choice and transparency,” the company said.

Google also said it will provide additional updates in the coming months, including easier location deletion, a revamped info hub, and more detailed instructions for users when setting up their accounts.

— updated at 11:43 am

