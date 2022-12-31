Innovation Starts with the Developer Experience – Here’s Why





As companies across all sectors race to innovate at speed, and digital transformation continues to skyrocket the list of board priorities, developers enjoy a high profile within the enterprise. Business leaders increasingly understand the transformative impact developers have on the performance and strategy of their entire organization.

To adapt as quickly as possible, companies are now focusing on improving the developer experience.

A developer’s experience necessarily means different things depending on the context. It can cover the experience of developers within your organization building software, how developers outside your organization interact with external tools such as API keys, and pretty much everything in between. However you define it, by empowering developers, removing barriers, and making the process as smooth as possible by providing them with the optimal environment to reach their full potential, Accelerate the pace of innovation.

Jesper Hyrm is an International VP at GitHub

The continued growth of the DevOps movement means that teams are adept at finding ways to focus on the customer and develop as seamlessly as possible to deliver the most value, but too Instead of focusing on developers, many companies add friction to the development process. experience.

Companies may be waking up to the fact that providing developers with the best conditions to work is mission critical.

Helping developers stay “in the flow” with automation

Most developers just want to write great code and make an impact. Honestly, CI/CD, testing, problem management, refactoring, etc. are seen by most developers as nasty things that get in the way of “flow”, the optimal creative state to produce their best work. . Having to constantly switch between environments can be very distracting and less productive.

Automation is the number one way to help developers stay in flow. It minimizes distractions by keeping the developer on her one platform and not having to keep context-switching. An integrated environment that maximizes automation means developers can focus on only the most complex tasks and spend more time coding and collaborating. Whether developers use automation to transform workflows or code faster, increased developer productivity has a significant impact. Powerful automation and her CI/CD capabilities are changing the way developers work.

Integrate security into the development process

Creating a great developer experience inevitably requires more than providing the ability to limit workflow interruptions. It should also provide reassurance that security is built into every step of the process.

Vulnerabilities are usually difficult to identify and can be very time consuming to fix. The reality is that very few vulnerabilities are not malicious, and 83% of them are caused by human error. By employing tools that automatically scan code before deployment, developers can prevent errors from entering production code. These tools helped the developer update his vulnerable packages 50% more in his 2022 than in his 2021. His entire chain of supply is now safer, and developers can rest easy at night.

But the ability to remediate vulnerabilities depends on organizations “shifting security to the left” and making it a shared responsibility. By building security into every step of the development process, rather than adding it to the end, businesses can create more secure software, faster. The bottom line is that developers don’t necessarily have to be security experts, nor should they be. That’s why it’s important to make it easier to develop more secure code in a frictionless way.

Facilitate collaboration through internal sourcing

Whatever your developers are working on, whether it’s a hobby project or mission-critical code for a multinational company, like-minded developers can share expertise, share code, and reuse workflows. benefit from working within a community of people who

For companies, adopting an innersource strategy can help them effectively create an open source community within their organization and benefit from the practices that have helped open source communities thrive. Create better software faster by facilitating transparent collaboration. And businesses can rest easy knowing that private code stays safe in the environment and can only be contributed by developers with appropriate permissions.

There has never been a more exciting time to be a software developer. And because the impact of the developer experience on the speed of innovation is more evident than ever before, companies around the world are looking for the best solutions for developers to help them make the most of their passion and skills. We need to consider what we can do to create the right conditions.

