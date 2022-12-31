‘The Opportunity Is Now’: Banks Adopt Amid Large Corporate Layoffs





Thousands of skilled employees have been laid off over the past year due to economic pressures on the tech industry. Amazon, Meta, and Twitter alone laid off tens of thousands of people in the second half of the year. Fintech companies such as Chime, Varo, Upstart and Stripe were also laid off. In 2022 he will lay off more than 10% of his workforce.

If this looks like some kind of windfall for many banks, who are constantly in need of technicians to help them with their cloud migration, artificial intelligence and data analytics projects, then so be it.

Jordan Sternlieb, senior partner at consulting firm West Monroe, said: “There is a lot of demand, and a lot of people are throwing money into getting good tech talent. And I think it’s a really real opportunity for banks to capitalize on that talent.”

However, the strategy for recruiting innovative talent is not just hiring from big techs and fintechs, nor is it a major strategy. Global and national banks are also upskilling current employees, acquiring technology companies, and continuing to recruit regular college and early career talent.

What is your chance now?

Job cuts across the tech sector may make it easier for banks to acquire talent than in recent years.

Sternlieb said banks could benefit from acquiring talent with big tech experience as strategies such as open banking, embedded finance and banking as a service become more prevalent. He added that over the past few years, it has become harder for banks to compete due to reward restrictions and unwieldy technology.

“I really think this is an opportunity for banks to tap into some really talented and talented people in the market,” he said. “All too often throughout my career I have seen banks just sit on the sidelines during this time of uncertainty, but there really is an opportunity here to be a little more proactive.”

Ken Meyer, Chief Information and Experience Officer for Digital Channels and Innovation at Truist Financial, said the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank is always looking for talent, but is looking at current opportunities to hire tech talent. said he was aware. Despite economic uncertainty, customer expectations of technology continue to rise, he said.

Layoffs in the tech industry combined with Truist’s move to strategic technology initiatives have allowed the bank to tap into a different type of talent pool, Meyer said. He added that Truist isn’t just waiting for people to be laid off, it’s trying to scoop employees by offering a more stable outlook.

“I think now is our chance,” Meyer said. “We have hired people with a lot of experience in fintech and big tech, such as blockchain and web3, and also in new areas that we wouldn’t have had a few years ago. ”

Meyer added that Truist saw a drop in turnover in the second half of the year. His website at Truist lists over 200 tech jobs.

Jason Stoll, Chief Information Officer and Head of Enterprise Capabilities Technology at Wells Fargo, believes global banks’ technology is as modern as some major tech companies, but employee said it would provide stability and consistency to its members.

“We are fintech,” says Strle. “The public may not be fully aware of it, but the tech stack we’re working on will rival many of the more traditional large tech players in the environment.”

Wells Fargo told American Banker that the company currently has more than 1,500 US-based positions in the technology and digital sectors, primarily software engineering, system architecture, product management, user experience designers and AI/ML specialists. Said they were recruiting.

How can banks attract tech talent?

Sternlieb says there are three parts to the bank’s value proposition to potential employees. Experiences including banking culture and careers. Emotions, including ensuring that the company’s mission is aligned.

West Monroe partner Joe Davey said banks should try to appeal to a wider range of tech people without banking or finance experience. He added that “soft benefits”, such as how a company’s technology affects society, are becoming more and more important. Both Davey and Sternlieb say it is important for technologists to use the latest architectures and technologies, rather than legacy systems.

Strle said moving quickly and operating at scale provides opportunities for Wells Fargo engineers to innovate. The bank has 40 million to 50 million customers who expect to meet their banking needs.

One example of the innovation is Wells Fargo’s upcoming self-service virtual assistant called Fargo, which will allow customers to check balances and perform many other basic banking tasks, Strle said. Stated. Scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2023, Fargo uses natural language processing powered by Dialogflow on Google Cloud. The platform will also integrate with other cloud providers, Strle said.

Company culture is becoming increasingly important to employees, he said, and Wells Fargo offers group volunteer opportunities and community outreach programs.

“We’re always refining just the code. Indeed, that’s what we’re mostly here for,” he said. That is the value we add, and I think there are many things that engineers are looking for. But through the pandemic, people have been asking, “What does my employment really mean for me? What am I getting out of this?”

Strle added that he believes Wells Fargo’s compensation is commensurate with the market.

According to Meyer, recent changes to Truist’s technology strategy, particularly around modernizing its architecture and functionality, have been beneficial in recruiting. Following the completion of the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Bank earlier this year, the bank has focused on strategic technology initiatives.

Over the past two years, Meyer said the company has fine-tuned its early-career rotation program with a focus on technology. Undergraduate and graduate students at the university join internships in his two rotations in areas such as app development, security and infrastructure.

Meyer added that the fusion of modern technology and architecture with a people-focused mission makes sense for people. He said many people from startups and fintechs joined these companies because they wanted to make an impact.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.americanbanker.com/news/the-opportunity-is-right-now-banks-recruit-amid-big-tech-layoffs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos