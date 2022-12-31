IT still drives business innovation at PH





In a comprehensive survey focused on the Philippine market titled “IT at work: 2022 and beyond,” ManageEngine found that 84% of respondents believe their IT departments are more responsible than ever for business innovation. I made it clear that I think there is. Additionally, 77% of decision makers feel that IT can drive greater innovation if it is in a stronger leadership position.

The research study notes that the role of IT teams has been reinvented by accelerating digital transformation and strategic responsibility, and the increased importance of business resilience, innovation and agility. IT teams implement advanced technologies while driving business growth.

Additionally, 65% of IT decision makers (ITDMs) say their organizations use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to defend systems against cyberattacks. 78% also said their organization uses advanced data analytics to detect anomalous behavior, with 67% revealing it is deployed to gain correlation and contextualization. .

IT teams are responsible for fostering digital innovation and ensuring the cybersecurity of their networks, but this study shows that IT departments lack the necessary organizational support to effectively assume this responsibility. it was done. The survey revealed that 59% of his ITDMs in the Philippines feel their organization should have supported them more in the past two years. Additionally, 47% of ITDMs say their views were not taken into account while their organization adopted a hybrid work model.

With the technology landscape undergoing major changes, 60% of Filipino Business Decision Makers (BDMs) said lack of training is a barrier employees face when trying to get the most out of technology. I’m here. This is the highest compared to both her global average of 47% and her data for ASEAN countries such as Singapore (48%), Malaysia (45%) and Indonesia (47%). However, 78% of his BDMs in the Philippines say their department receives training in technology processes and tools from an in-house training team.

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

Sign up for The Manila Times daily newsletter

By signing up with my email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Other important findings:

93% of ITDMs say collaboration between their organization’s IT team and other departments has increased in the last two years.

Additionally, 97% of ITDMs say their IT department works well with C-suite experts.

Fifty-eight percent of ITDMs revealed that their organizations have already decentralized their IT function, while 42% said decentralization is still in progress.

Seventy-two percent of respondents believed that IT decentralization would lead to professional growth through upskilling. At the same time, decentralization also brings new challenges. 45% of respondents say IT security levels must be maintained and user experience must be a priority.

Important points:

Securing technical personnel is extremely important.

IT teams have great influence and decision-making power.

IT takes a larger role in setting strategy across the organization.

Technical training needs to be improved, amidst democratization and empowerment.

Emerging technologies such as AI and ML could help Philippine organizations take a more proactive approach to cybersecurity.

The study was conducted by Vanson Bourne and involved 150 ITDMs from various organizations across the Philippines. Respondents were surveyed on topics such as the role of IT, artificial intelligence, sustainability and cybersecurity.

ManageEngine is Zoho Corp’s enterprise IT management division. Its real-time IT management tools help ensure optimal performance of your IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2023/01/01/business/sunday-business-it/it-still-driving-business-innovation-in-ph/1872340 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos