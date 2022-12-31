Critics say New York City’s Right to Repair bill is functionally useless





Have you ever dropped your phone too many times and cracked the screen? Or maybe it was in your pocket when you tried to board a train and accidentally hit a turnstile and made a full turn. (Editor’s Note: I feel attacked.) Or my phone won’t turn on even though I’ve been on the charger all day, even though I’ve done nothing wrong. Maybe not.

Regardless of the situation, it should be fixed, but unfortunately, it’s easier said than done. When you have something like an iPhone, there are often things you can’t do on your own. Hell, sometimes you can’t even take it to an old tech repair shop. For repair, you must take it to an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Repair Shop. With incredibly limited options, you can charge whatever you need to fix your broken phone.

This is exactly the problem that the Right to Repair movement is trying to change. Advocacy groups have been trying for years to push for regulations to allow consumers to self-repair their tech products, but when it comes to specific laws, until something like yesterday actually Little has changed.

On December 28, New York Governor Katie Hochul signed into law the Digital Fair Repairs Act, the first right to repairs bill passed by the state legislature. The law requires businesses that sell digital electronic equipment to provide consumers and repairers with access to instructions, parts, and tools for repairing and upgrading those products.

Hochul said in a statement that the legislation will increase consumer choice in the repair market by making it easier to access the parts, tools and documentation needed for repairs. Encouraging consumers to maximize the life of their devices through repairs is a laudable goal for saving money and reducing e-waste.

New York leads the nation again. Today, America’s first repair bill, the Digital Fair Repair Act, was signed into law, putting consumers first, leveling the playing field for independent repair shops, and reducing the footprint of e-waste on the environment. It represents New York State and is a co-sponsor of the bill, the statement said.

Although hailed as groundbreaking by some right-to-repair activists, the original bill was introduced by technology lobbyists representing the likes of Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Apple and promoted by Governor Hochul. There have been some notable changes since. withdraw the law.

For one thing, Hochul writes, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) generally don’t need to provide passwords, security codes, or documentation to override security features. This means that if you are locked out of your device, you will not be able to access it unless you factory reset it or send it to your OEM.

OEMs are also permitted to send assemblies of parts rather than individual parts if the risk of improper installation increases the risk of injury. Messed up? You are not alone. The words appear intentionally vague and opaque. But basically, when you need to repair or replace a specific component of your device, such as an iPhone’s screen ($), instead his OEM, such as Apple, sells you bundles of various parts ($$$). says it can.

On top of that, the bill only applies to devices manufactured and sold in New York after July 1, 2023. In other words, it doesn’t apply to your cell phone or computer reading this. It will have to be repaired in the future.

In a YouTube video, Right to Amend activist Louis Rothman, who helped the original version of the bill pass through the New York legislature, lashed out at the bill Hochol signed into law, stating: increase. He later added that the bill had been watered down to the point of being functionally useless.

However, many right-to-repair advocates see the bill as a small step forward in the movement to increase product choice for consumers.

This is a big win for consumers and a big step forward for the right to repair movements. New York has set a precedent for other states to follow, and hopes more states will pass similar legislation in the near future.

This move has been bolstered in recent years by other legislative efforts, including a 2021 executive order signed by President Joe Biden, urging the FTC to use independent repair shops or DIY repairs for your own devices and equipment. Ordered to ban anti-competitive restrictions on what to do.

Overall, therefore, the right to repair movement is mixed. The bill may not be as aggressive as its proponents hope, but it shows the days of having to send cell phones, laptops and even tractors to authorized dealers and repair shops are coming to an end. Hopefully, future legislation will permanently fix a truly broken technological system.

