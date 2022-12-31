Of all the products Google killed this year, Stadia stings the most





Stadia shuts down permanently on January 18, the latest device to join Google’s graveyard

I’ll be honest. I didn’t really expect Stadia to be a success. From the beginning, he was the one who was very skeptical that Google could actually tackle something as challenging as a game. Perhaps my view is that Google did a poor job of handling the Play Store discovery problem over the last decade, or that Google has made many of our purchases amid the massive GDPR takedown wave of 2018. distorted by their complete disregard for the property we purchased when they silently removed the . It was clear that Google did not have the talent or experience to match Sony or Microsoft. And while he was developing valuable streaming technology, he relaxed his claims when he saw that Stadia was one of the best-looking game-streaming services in the world. During Stadia’s launch, 4K and even 8K games seemed to follow the service until its demise was announced three years later.

Sure, some Stadia games hit the 4K threshold that Google raved about during their announcement, but it’s not good enough, and certainly not good enough for some AAA titles. The model hasn’t helped, but at least Google proves that few gamers are keen to spend all their money on games that can only be streamed. , Google’s arrogance ruined it. The lack of this game eventually saw its user base dwindle until Google announced it would be pulling the code.Again, Google half-heartedly threw one of his services into an early graveyard. , the graveyard is filling up.

My main problem with Stadia is that it rarely works well on my network. Perhaps I’m a picky eater who demands consistent performance, but I’ve rarely had a stable stream without dropping frames. Any help in improving the stream so that the framerate stays consistent even after a lot of troubleshooting on my part, replacing routers and spending time talking to my ISP. No. But it doesn’t appear to be Google’s fault for selling a temporary service with absolutely no guarantee of acceptable performance. The Stadia forums were flooded with unanswered troubleshooting requests, and I was baffled. Stadia’s subreddit wasn’t great either. All the troubleshooting posts seemed to be down-voted right away, and very few posts appeared on the front page. Ultimately, this becomes a very frustrating experience where no one is able or willing to help. But I admit that this is my experience, and I’m sure many others have never experienced (or likely not noticed) these issues.

I can’t say I’m happy to see Stadia soon enter Google’s graveyard on January 18th, but I’m not surprised. From the beginning, Google mishandled the service, making wild claims about features Google didn’t have. Sure some were added after the fact, but ultimately, Google needed to raise more money to get his Stadia off the ground and wasn’t willing to. For the past 3 years.

Thankfully, Google has properly refunded all Stadia users. Because the backlash when no refunds were made could have had disastrous consequences, with those who invested in the platform not trusting the company again. Google made the right move by giving back to all of us the money we wasted on the failed experiment, but I doubt this comes from a good position to respect the consumer. user base.

Yes, it’s a sad day to see Stadia shut down this January. The technology itself was incredibly promising, but hopefully this will also close the door on Google’s interest in gaming, as no half-measures and empty promises are needed. In a space already plagued with too much anti-consumer abuse, let’s not forget that Google blindsided the Stadia team not once, but twice, with surprise closure announcements. By no means shape or form is Google the good guy in this story. I say good removal.

It might sting to say it, but if lessons learned keep Google out of gaming for good, Stadia’s imminent death could be a good thing in its bigger plans. A commitment is required, but Google clearly has no commitment. This is evidenced by the ever-growing cemetery. The good news is that there are plenty of alternatives that are picking up the slack.

