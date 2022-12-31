Adopting 5G, AI to Drive Tech Innovation in 2023





2022 was all about the launch of 5G and increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by businesses. In 2023, while 5G will drive innovation, there will also be a focus on leveraging AI for full-fledged cybersecurity solutions, smartphone technology improvements, disaster management solutions, and ease of use of the Internet by the masses. can be

As for 5G, experts say monetization from retail consumers will take time as operators look to recoup some of their investment by integrating 5G solutions for enterprises. Industry such as manufacturing, healthcare and automotive are expected to see progress related to 5G usage next year, according to experts.

In the healthcare segment, Airtel and Apollo Hospitals recently conducted 5G-based trials to detect colon cancer. Similarly, supply chain automation can use 5G to automate vehicle-to-vehicle communications. In the automotive sector, AI and 5G low latency can be used to easily and quickly detect vehicle status.

No one in the world has been able to find a killer app to help monetize 5G technology, especially for retail consumers. On the enterprise side, it will start pitching 5G solutions bundled with current enterprise offerings, the telco official said. added that it would be one of come.

By 2022, the adoption of AI by businesses around the world will more than double from 2017. In India, big tech companies like Google are also working on a series of innovations to meet the country’s changing digital needs, one of which is his Google in 2022.

Enabling the public to access the internet in their native language; remote sensing technology for monitoring crop diseases and improving agricultural outcomes; AI models to identify and highlight drugs in handwritten prescriptions; cross-language search technology , the company’s initiatives on speech recognition, etc. will roll out next year.

Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India, said:

When it comes to Made-in-India technologies, 2022 will see the spotlight on the Telematics Development Center (C-DoT), the government’s telecommunications research and development organization. 4G service.

In 2023, C-DoT and its industry partners will commercially launch a full-fledged 5G stack, including radio and core equipment, and governments have already received inquiries from other countries about its use. .

In addition to 5G expansion, next year will focus on developing domestic firewalls with software intelligence to enhance cybersecurity solutions and mitigate impacts. Pankaj Kumar Dalela, director of C-DoT, has announced a phase to expand his solution for disaster management real-time alerts and integrate it with railways, more broadcasters and even social his media companies. I will also work on II.

Smartphone pricing and features will be key next year for 5G adoption. With market sentiment in mind, the company will continue to focus on the display, battery and camera of his AI-powered phone.

Today’s smartphones are not only practical, but also entertaining. Prakeer Singh, senior analyst at Counterpoint His Research, said key to his 5G adoption next year will be better displays and batteries, as well as reasonable prices for smartphones, especially in his sub-20K segment. I’m here.

When people upgraded to 5G mobile phones in 2022, they had to compromise on display and features even at higher prices, mainly due to higher input costs for smartphone brands. For example, if a consumer was getting her OLED display on her 4G phone, at a similar price point he was getting an LCD display on her 5G phone.

Singh said the two companies will focus on value to consumers in the sub-20,000 5G smartphone segment next year, while the premium segment will focus primarily on user interface, camera and display improvements. is.

As India aims to become a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025, the focus will also be on balancing innovation and regulation from next year onwards. The government is about to bring into force her three important bills next year: new telecoms, data protection and digital India.

Regulation for a safer and more open internet is important, but some experts believe the same should not affect the process of innovation by big tech and start-ups.

Currently, there are several strong big tech players in the market, but the emergence of new technologies and innovations by smaller players encourages the entire industry to formulate new ideas, improve quality and enhance user experience. play an important role in promoting Therefore, it is important to strike a balance to ensure opportunities for new entrants. At the same time, laws must evolve with new technologies and remain technology neutral as much as possible, said Khaitan & Co. partner Harsh Walia.

