All the greatest video games released in January 2023





Welcome to a new year full of endless possibilities. A series of game delays and ambitious plans for 2021 and 2022 have brought us to this. A stacked year of blockbuster adventure-filled video games. Every month there’s a big new prospect on the horizon, with several undated game releases waiting over the rainbow.

2023 is the year of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s the year of Redfall, Starfield, Alan Wake 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Dead Island 2, and Forspoken. A stellar cast of games is underway and it should be a really great year.

January 2023 sees one after another of these highly anticipated games, with Forspoken dominating the roost as the month’s biggest flagship AAA release. There are a number of exciting sequels and ports, including a remake of Dead Space that isn’t.

Key game releases for January 2023 include:

One Piece Odyssey Image: Bandai Namco / ILCA

Release Date: January 12, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

One Piece Odyssey is one of many major game releases scheduled for January 2023. In this epic RPG, you play as Luffy and his companions, the main characters of One Piece. They are caught in a violent storm and transported to a strange island filled with sea. Mysterious. With towering enemies and other deadly challenges looming ahead, it’s up to the Straw Hat Pirates to survive their journey, discovering new items and locations along the way.

While there have been many One Piece video game adaptations, this one has the privilege of being developed in collaboration with original series creator Eiichiro Oda, who helped design the game’s characters and monsters and contributed to the main plot. I have. I hope it feels like a bold and authentic One Piece chapter with twists and turns.

Space for unbound images: Mojiken / Toge Productions

Release Date: January 20, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

A Space for the Unbound from Indonesian studios Mojiken and Toge Productions is a “slice of life” pixel adventure about late 1990s Indonesia and a girl with supernatural powers. Along with a boy named Atma, Raya must learn to harness and control these abilities.

In this story, you’ll travel through a gorgeous rural setting brought to life with artistic flair, coping with school life and the pressures of growing up while trying to find answers about a looming supernatural apocalypse. In the process, Raya and Atma grow closer and unravel exactly why the world is crumbling.

Giant Cave Image: Cygnus Entertainment

Release Date: January 19, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Meta Quest 2 VR

Originally released in 1976 for PDP-10 computers as Colossal Cave Adventure, the iconic text adventure Colossal Cave will get a 3D remake for PC, consoles and VR devices in 2023. This is a new graphical interpretation of the original adventure, modernized and updated by gaming industry icons Ken and Roberta Williams (King’s Quest, Sierra On-Line).

Read: Roberta and Ken Williams Preserve Adventure Gaming History

For those who played the original game, or grew up in an era of text-based adventure games in general, we hope this remake will be a worthwhile experience for the nostalgia alone.

Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 mobile image: Atlas

Release Date: January 19, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

If you haven’t played the excellent Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden yet, the good news is that both games are releasing for modern consoles like PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. You can already play the game on other platforms, but additional ports will be introduced in January 2023, allowing more people to play these classics.

The success of Persona 5, which revitalized the franchise and renewed worldwide interest in the franchise, may have contributed to the release of these long-awaited games. The series has maintained a steady fan base for several years, but it’s only recently that the wider gaming community has recognized the franchise for its complex and heartfelt tales of friendship and love in strange and supernatural circumstances. That’s it. Anyone who loves Persona 5 should have these releases on their radar.

Fire Emblem Engage Images: Intelligent Systems

Release Date: January 20, 2023 Platform: Nintendo Switch

Another year, another Fire Emblem game. This prolific franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years, leading to several sequels and spin-offs for Nintendo Switch. In 2019 we got the incredible Fire Emblem: Three Houses. In 2022, we got Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, an alternate reality warriors game. In 2023, Fire Emblem Engage is coming to take the mainline series’ next big step.

In Engage, you play as a daring new hero with the ability to summon and battle iconic Fire Emblem heroes from the past such as Marth, Roy, Ike, Colin and Byles. Each will help you fight in potentially deadly turn-based battles and lead your armies to victory. Make it intriguing.

Forspoken Image: Luminous Productions / Square Enix

Release Date: January 24, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC

The biggest blockbuster of games to release in January 2023 is Forspoken, an open-world action-adventure from Luminous Productions and Square Enix. After multiple game delays and years of teasers, we’re finally ready to see more of protagonist Frey Holland’s journey to a mysterious and magical land. Fish”, an unwilling visitor to an ancient world ruled by strange forces and powerful magic that only she can fully harness.

Read: New Forspoken PS5 Demo Divides Audiences

In Holland’s Journey, she learns to master this magic and use it to traverse the wide world, defeat towering beasts, and save the land of Attia from cruel rulers. There’s a powerful Talking Cuff, an anxious citizen of Asia, and many strange beings to guide her on her journey. Early previews for this game have been split, but its combat and worldbuilding are impressive and should make way for an interesting story.

Dead Space Images: EA Motive

Release Date: January 27, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Dead Space, the sci-fi horror blockbuster that dominated the early 2000s, returns in January 2023 thanks to a remake by EA’s Motive Studio. This ground-up rebuild brings terrifying new graphics, fresh audio designed to recreate the intense atmosphere of the original, and art by Dead Space series veteran Mike Yazijan Updated the first game under his direction will be

While the game has been tweaked to appeal to modern audiences with new fashion twists in design, music, and gameplay, Dead Space has stayed true to its original story and characters, encountering them in unexpected ways. Retelling all the horrors. If this release is successful, expect the Dead Space franchise to live on with new-generation remakes and potentially sequels.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Image: Purple Lamp Studios

Release Date: January 31, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

If you’re looking for something more lighthearted with the January 2023 game release, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is for you. In this colorful mayhem, SpongeBob travels through alternate dimensions, each one wilder than the last. Along the way, he’s accompanied by the adorable Patrick Star variant, bobbing along in each new world.

Read: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Preview

Cosmic Shake isn’t technically a sequel, but it can be considered a spiritual successor to Battle for Bikini Bottom and other classic SpongeBob platform games. Retaining the same gameplay and sense of adventure that its predecessor shared, it should be a fun new chapter in the SpongeBob video game mythology. Whether you’re a nostalgic adult or considering a new game release for younger kids, this adventure looks like a blast.

Season: Letter to the Future Image: Scavengers Studio

Release Date: January 31, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

For a more realistic narrative, consider energizing Season: Letters to the Future in January 2023. This narrative game follows a young woman named Estelle who leaves an idyllic, closed village to explore a world at the mercy of change. season. The new world around her is changing rapidly. It’s up to her to unlock the mysteries of life outside the bubble and document everything she sees on her quest.

This requires exploration, interviewing people, and investigating strange mysteries, and Esther discovers the meaning of the seasons and why each season must eventually end.Season: A Letter to The mystery at the heart of the Future is surprisingly unclear, but the game has the potential to boldly tell its tale with many lovely, warmly lit, and gorgeously illustrated story beats.

Stay tuned for updates on our latest game releases for January 2023 and everything to expect in the coming year.

