Cheap gas tops Google Trends for 2022 in West Palm Beach

As the old saying goes, you can tell a lot about a person by the company they maintain.

But what about cities? Perhaps it’s best seen in the top Google searches.

This year, the West Palm Beach area curious as defined by search engine parameters ranged from Boca Raton, Florida to Sebastian, Indian River County. I was looking for a staple with viral moments, cheap fuel, and different ways of life. Entertained.

According to Google, fufu near me was the most searched for in the West Palm Beach area.

Also popular in the Caribbean, the West African starchy dough is used to scoop soups such as egushi. The garnish for the main dish varies in how it is prepared, but the most common are boiled and mashed cassava, plantains and yams.

Broward and Miami-Dade counties have more options, so finding fufu in Palm Beach county seems to be difficult. and Ghanaian dishes such as okra stew (currently take-out only, but next year dine-in will be available).

Everyone seems to want to try something else, he said.

According to articles in Google Trends and the Los Angeles Times, fufu’s internet virality hit in January 2021, but it clearly had staying power in West Palm Beach this year. Fufu is ubiquitous on TikTok and has evolved into the Fufu Challenge. Those unfamiliar with this dish have tried it on video, sometimes with unpleasant results.

But Beissel is happy that people are happy to expand their palettes. His Google reviews of his restaurant show that he has several happy customers who drive from 40 minutes to an hour just to get a taste of West Africa.

The funny thing is that once they try it, they don’t stop eating it, Bissell said.

Along with Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the West Palm Beach area was also one of only four places in the country where African food near me was a top search. Jackson, Mississippi; and Topeka, Kang.

The most searched animal in the region was the Pallas cat, a small but expressive wildcat native to Central Asia. Also known as the Manul cat, this endangered animal has stubby legs and thick fur.

Corn tortillas were the most searched recipe in the region, and people searched for rap the most across all music genres.

In a year when gas prices hit record highs, it was no wonder locals were looking for cheap gas. In June, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Florida he hit $4.89, and in Palm Beach County he jumped to more than $5, according to AAA. But in the last week of 2022, Florida’s average gasoline gallon fell just below $3. In Palm Beach County, the average price was about $3.21 (although many stations list prices under $3).

Nearby searches in the West Palm Beach area for 2022 and beyond: gas prices cheap gas african food fufu car shows food banks movie replays real estate sales scrap yard concerts

Hannah Morse covers consumer issues for The Palm Beach Post. Call her at [email protected], call 561-820-4833 or follow her on her Twitter @mannahhorse.

