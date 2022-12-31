Digital Profiling: How Much Does Google Know About You?





There is a popular proverb on the Internet. The “free” online services we use every day, such as email, social media, and streaming video, are not free and cost a lot of money for hosting, domain registration, maintenance, security, and more. If you haven’t paid some of these costs directly, the owners of these sites are using you as a source of income. It can also be done via silently harvesting and reselling large amounts of highly personalized data. Google, the world’s leading expert in user data tracking and monetization, Silicon Valley technology giant Google recently added a new My Ad Center dashboard that reveals the accuracy of its user tracking system. .

Google’s new My Ad Center begins with the slogan “Your Ads, Your Choices”. It advertises the ability to “easily customize” and “personalize” the types of ads you see across Google’s various web properties, including Search and YouTube. However, unless you want to reduce ads on sensitive topics, such as ads for dog toys after your dog has died, the true value of My Ad Center lies in how Google knows about you and your lifestyle. It’s just a glimpse of things.

How Much Does Google Know?

Google automatically builds your digital profile based on data such as every search term you enter, every search result link you click, and every YouTube video you watch. Although not explicitly mentioned in the ad center, information from Gmail emails sent and received, location data from Android smartphones (i.e. recently visited businesses and other Android users), routes traveled in Google Maps, views viewed Content is almost certainly taken into account as well. Android TV and more. This user profile also contains certain information such as:

Gender Age Primary language Relationship status Childcare status (including approximate ages of children) Household income level Education industry/occupation Employer size Home ownership

Google’s My Ad Center shows you not only “Brands for You”, but also general advertising topics of interest. If you prefer, you can ask Google to reduce ads on “sensitive topics” (alcohol, dating, gambling, pregnancy and parenting, weight loss). Finally, Ad Center shows recent ads that similar brands have paid to show to users who fit a specific demographic. For example, let’s say XYZ Widget Co. wants to show ads to her unmarried men under the age of 25, and Google is happy to be interested in the technology. Of course, this profile can also be used to target more vulnerable demographics, such as predatory loan companies serving ads to uneducated, low-income users.

Visit myadcenter.google.com to see how accurate your profile is.

There is no doubt that Google’s advertising profiles contain much more specific and invasive data than what is listed here, so consider this to be the tip of the privacy breach iceberg. We must also assume that other major technology companies such as Meta and Amazon have followed Google’s lead and created similarly detailed profiles based on user activity. The more sophisticated and accurate a user’s profile is, the easier it will be to persuade that user to make a product purchase or other real-world decision.

what can you do about it?

Is there anything I can do to avoid this personalized tracking? Effectively, deactivate all accounts on Google services and stop using those services (Android phone, Android TV, Nest camera, Google Home, etc.) There is nothing else. After all, Google has no intention of making its services free to use. We only allow this personalized data if we are willing to exchange it for access.You can turn off personalized ads in My Ad Center to limit ads on sensitive topics, but it’s more general It means you will see ads.It doesn’t mean that Google will stop collecting or monetizing your data.

At the very least, a look at Google’s digital profiling dashboard should make you rethink how much privacy you actually have online. Hopefully you can pause before next typing sensitive keywords into that search bar, email, or text message. You might also think twice about filling your home with IoT smart devices that are constantly collecting data to add to your profile.

