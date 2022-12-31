Top 10 Shortages for 2022 Based on Google Search





Tylenol and other medicines for children are running out due to ‘triple disease’… [+] Wave of COVID-19, flu, RSV infection. But did this shortage make it onto Google’s trend list for 2022? (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Indeed, there were no shortages in 2022. In fact, there were so many shortages that Google’s Year in Search 2022 web page includes a special shortage category. This category consists of the top 10 types of shortages people searched on Google through 2022.

Now, this is not necessarily a list of the most severe or most impactful deficiencies. Note that there could be multiple reasons why someone used the word shortage in combination with product names such as avocado or diesel in a Google search. For example, you may search for this movie to be missing avocados, or it may appear to be missing Vin Diesel. It’s not clear if Google included or excluded such unrelevant searches when compiling this top 10 list. Nonetheless, here are the top 10 missing items based on this current trend on Google, which will end soon.

1. Diesel shortage

Most of the searches here were probably about diesel fuel shortages. If you’re facing a shortage of Vin Diesel, you can always order one of his Fast and Furious movies, in which the actor played Dominic Toretto. In contrast, making up for the shortage of diesel fuel is not so easy. This fuel is required for many trucks, trains, boats, barges, public buses, school buses, tanks, generators, farm equipment, construction equipment and backup generator engines in the United States. Diesel has the advantages of being less likely to stall the engine, less flammable, and less explosive than other types of fuel. Usually, when choosing between a high explosive fuel and a low explosive fuel, it is better to choose the latter. Shortages have led to surprises, surprises, and higher prices, with him rising to a record average price of $5.703 per gallon in June. Shortages and rising prices are likely to continue until 2023.

2. Insufficient milk powder

oh baby baby The shortage continues, and the U.S. has yet to come up with the right formula to solve the problem, when actress and singer Bette Midler tweeted on May 15 that she would try breastfeeding for free. , I covered this lack of Forbes. Tweeting that neither Midler shared breast milk wasn’t the best idea. , unwanted microorganisms may be replaced.

3. Not enough tampons

News of the shortage seemed to stick around for a while back in June when Forbes covered the tampon shortage. However, shortly after that month, the stream of such news seemed to wane, leaving it unclear whether the shortage had actually been resolved, or whether there had been a lack of coverage of the shortage since then. Procter & Gamble (P&G), the manufacturer, essentially blamed comedian Amy Schumers’ advertisement for Tampax for the tampon shortage. Demand soared due to advertising, outstripping P&G’s supply, he said. Hmmm people usually think wow what a great ad. Am I going to buy double the usual amount of tampons now? Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Georgia) suggested that borders and tampons in some men’s restrooms were to blame for the shortage. The more obvious reason for the shortage of tampons was the lack of raw materials such as cotton, rayon, plastic, manufacturing personnel, and manufacturing capacity.

4. Adderall Deficiency

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the shortage on October 12th. As such, Adderall deficiencies have so far only given him less than three months of attention. This drug is actually a combination of two drugs, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, and is commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder that causes you to fall asleep spontaneously throughout the day. ADHD experts have expressed concern over the overprescription of stimulants such as Adderall, as he reported in The Wall Street Journal on September 1, 2022, by Rolfe Winkler.

5. Lack of sriracha

On April 19, Huy Fong Foods, which makes sriracha hot sauce, announced that it will have to cut back on its cockiness and halt production for the next few months as a result of severe weather conditions affecting the quality of its chili peppers. did. And chili peppers along with distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar and salt are the main ingredients in sriracha, which may have led to scenes like this one where people hoard sriracha like toilet paper.

from twitter

from twitter

Of course, the picture above might have been typical for those who really like sriracha.

6. Food shortage

OK, this was pretty non-specific. In addition to those included in this top 10 list, at some point in 2022, various other foods were in short supply. This included butter, milk, hummus, mustard and Halloween candy. In fact, it’s hard to find a month in 2022 that doesn’t have food shortages.

7. Not enough cream cheese

This shortage was already present in 2021 and spread to things like cream cheese on bagels in early 2022. By the way, if you google “does cream cheese go with anything?”, the answer is “cream cheese goes with almost anything: hot, sour, sweet, salty, umami.” everything. There are literally no tastes that go against cream cheese.

8. Avocado shortage

In 2022, avocados can seem somewhere between guacamole and hard-to-find places. For example, in February, the U.S. banned imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. inspector at a Mexican avocado farm was threatened in the Mexican state of Michoacan. Although the ban was short-lived, it showed that the avocado supply chain in Mexico and the United States was not entirely stable. and domestic supply is in short supply.

9. Lack of lettuce

In late November, members of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service reported on the Growing Produce website that unseasonably high temperatures and crop diseases in central California had caused severe losses of iceberg and romaine lettuce. So they signal that a shortage may be imminent.

from twitter

from twitter

Could Chris Evans have made a chicken Caesar salad instead of playing Captain America?

10. Insufficient epidural

News about epidural shortages hit the headlines in the summer of 2022. Such injections can reduce pain or remove sensation in the lower body, depending on the drug used. will be split. Now, the epidural shortage was actually a shortage of catheters used, not space.

That’s quite a list. If in 2022 he was planning a generic food party powered by cream cheese, avocados, sriracha, lettuce, tampons, epidurals, and diesel, at least he would get one of these products. You may have struggled with All these shortcomings, plus those not included in this top 10 list, highlight what is clearly a major US problem. It doesn’t seem to take long to cause a shortage. So expect the Shortages category to reappear on Google’s Year in Search 2023 web page, barring any major changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2022/12/31/the-top-10-shortages-of-2022-based-on-google-searches/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos