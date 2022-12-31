As the world approaches 2023, Google marks New Year’s Eve with a special confetti graffiti





On Saturday, Google unveiled a vibrant doodle as the world, including the digital space, prepares to celebrate the New Year. The graffiti you see when you open the search engine has the letters of the word Google hanging like festive decorations on a green wire and the second ‘o’ with ‘2022’. .

A single click on the doodle reveals search results for New Year’s Eve 2022, with colorful confetti filling the screen. “Today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve. Reflecting on 2022 and looking forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for the next year, 2023 will be great!” is waiting for you!” Google wrote on its official website, along with a countdown of “3…2…1.”

In honor of New Year’s Eve, using the official Twitter handle, Google shared some of the year’s most liked doodles. “As we ring in the new year, we’re sharing his favorite 2022 doodles. Which 2022 doodle was your favorite?” Google asked users of the social media platform.

Google Doodle celebrates India’s victory in 2022

This year, the search engine honored several Indians through Doodles. In early November, Shlok Mukherjee, a student at Delhi Public School in Kolkata, West Bengal, won his Google Doodle 2022 competition on Children’s Day.

In August, Google created a special doodle in honor of Anna Mani, India’s first female physicist, on her 104th birthday. On India’s 75th independence day, a search engine shared another doodle of her honoring the world’s greatest democracy. This graffiti was created by Kerala-based artist Neethi.

“One of our most cherished memories, the age-old tradition of kite flying, was an integral part of India’s Independence Day celebrations. The sky is a colorful symbol of the great heights we have achieved.GIF animations add dynamism and bring the graffiti to life,” said the artist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/technology-news/other-tech-news/as-world-set-to-welcome-2023-google-marks-new-years-eve-with-a-special-confetti-doodle-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

