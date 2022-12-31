Google gears up for the end of the year with animated doodles





Last updated: Dec 31, 2022 06:30 IST

A screenshot of the Google Doodle for New Year’s Eve 2022. (Screengrab: Google.com)

New Year’s Eve 2022 Google Doodle: Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for the coming year, great things will happen in 2023.

NEW YEAR 2022 GOOGLE DOODLE: Today Google Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve. This is a time to remember 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for the coming year, great things await. In 2023!

Google Doodle for New Year’s Eve 2022: Clicking on today’s doodle opens a new page with confetti spreading across the screen. (Screengrab: Google.com)

Clicking on the doodle of the day opens a new page with confetti all over the screen. Look for the confetti animation cone on the left side of the page. Click on it and the confetti will pop on the screen again.

In the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Eve, the last day of the year, is December 31st. This day is celebrated as New Year’s Eve around the world. Billions of people around the world welcome the night with parties, celebrations and fireworks as they wait for the clock to strike midnight. People often make the decision to give up unhealthy lifestyle habits or undesirable traits.

Since the last few years, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected celebrations. Fear is spreading again, but India is unlikely to take drastic measures. However, the center urged states and federal territories to avoid overcrowding, ensure adequate ventilation for indoor events, and amid concerns about the pandemic situation in India following a surge in virus cases in neighboring China. People are asking to follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior. Some states have introduced specific rules and regulations for celebrations.

