Despite a tough year, Kathy Wood is still going big with these three stocks





2022 has not been a fun year for investors. But few have had as much trouble as Cathie Wood and her company, Ark Invest.

Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF -0.07%) and Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK 0.23%) are down around 66% and 68% respectively. Also, because ETFs hold baskets of stocks, they are considered less volatile than individual stocks.

While Ark’s holdings are heavily red-stocked this year, Mr. Wood still owns several stocks that have risen significantly since Ark first invested.

1. Microsoft

Ark owns over 26,600 shares of Microsoft stock (MSFT -0.49%) worth nearly $6.4 million in the Ark 3D Printing ETF (PRNT -0.24%). Ark began his stake purchase in 2016 and is up about 87% despite Microsoft’s sale this year.

The great thing about Microsoft is that it does a lot of different things within the digital space. We provide the digital tools that businesses rely on every day, like Office 365. Owning LinkedIn gives you exposure in the social media space, owning an Xbox gives you exposure to video games, and products like Microsoft Cloud and Azure give you significant exposure in the burgeoning cloud space.

The company could face some pressure in the near term, or if a recession hits consumers and businesses to tighten their belts, but it has more than $107 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. We have a very strong balance sheet. Longer term, Microsoft is doing well as a giant of the digital economy and many of its businesses are well positioned in growth markets.

2. Nvidia

Wood and Ark have also hit hard on graphics processing unit (GPU) computing giant Nvidia (NVDA 0.07%), whose investments are also up about 87%. Ark owns Nvidia in both the Fintech Innovation ETF and the Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ 0.15%). All in all, Ark owns about 182,750 shares worth $27.7 million. Ark, which he started buying Nvidia in 2016, has continued to plummet this year as the stock has fallen more than 50%.

Nvidia made its name with GPUs, but Nvidia is also active in other fast-growing technology markets such as video games. It is the only provider of graphics and processing power for Nintendo Switch and is a big player in the data processing space. All in all, these segments together represent a trillion dollar opportunity.

The struggles in the tech and crypto space, as well as in China, have spilled over into Nvidia’s business this year, with revenue down 17% year-over-year in the third quarter of the year. There’s a lot of uncertainty about what demand for Nvidia’s products will look like in 2023, but the company is still in an attractive area with great long-term opportunities.

3. Perion Network

While it may not be as well-known as Microsoft or Nvidia, Cathie Wood has actually done more with her investment in Israeli tech company Perion Network (PERI), with a 108% return since her initial stake purchase. has risen above

Ark owns over 91,400 shares of Perion representing over $2.2 million in the Ark Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL 1.18%). Ark first bought shares at the end of 2019, and has both bought and sold shares this year. Stocks are up slightly this year.

Perion is an ad tech company that connects ad buyers and sellers in a real-time Intelligence Hub. We leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize your ad space for merchants and deliver a superior experience to your advertisers. The company is well positioned as advertising spending continues to shift to digital platforms.

Perion is growing fast even though many other tech companies struggled this year. In the most recent third quarter, he made nearly $159 million in revenue, more than 31% year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 87.5% year-over-year.

Bram Berkowitz has no positions in any of the mentioned stocks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and NVIDIA. The Motley Fool’s U.S. headquarters has a disclosure policy.

