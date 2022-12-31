The best Google Calendar add-ons — 4 tricks you wish you knew sooner





Google Calendar is one of the most commonly used apps among Google’s various programs. It is very popular and is now pre-installed on most Android devices. Part of its popularity can be attributed to its easy-to-use interface.

If you’re currently thinking, “I don’t know!”, the following add-ons may change your view of popular apps.

4 best add-ons for Google Calendar

Google Calendar was made to meet all your needs. It’s pretty much perfect by default, but if you want more features or something Google Calendar doesn’t have, here are some add-ons that can help.

1.G colorize

(Image credit: Laptop Mug)

Having 100 appointments on your calendar can be confusing. Even if you’ve used Google Calendar for years, it’s easy to confuse your Monday and Tuesday appointments. With G-calize, you can color code by day of the week. This makes it easy to keep track of your days regardless of the view type.

2. Timely

(Image credit: Laptop Mug)

Keeping track of how long meetings take can be tedious. Unfortunately, Google Calendar only allows you to set meeting start and end times. It doesn’t help record how long these meetings last. The Timely extension allows you to automatically record the duration of your Google Meet meetings.

3. Checker Plus

(Image credit: Laptop Mug)

Checker Plus makes event scheduling easy. Create Google Calendar events directly from any website without opening the app. For example, you want to see upcoming concerts on Facebook and schedule events in Google Calendar. Highlight details and instantly create scheduled events in Google Calendar using Checker Plus.

4. TeamCal

(Image credit: Laptop Mug)

Last but not least, TeamCal is an intuitive Google Calendar extension that lets you view and manage multiple calendars. Provides a schedule view that compares your schedule with other users’ calendars. If you work in a team, this makes scheduling team meetings much easier.

The best Google Calendar features out of the box

It’s nice to know that the Google Calendar app already has features that make scheduling easy and fun. Here are four of our favorite features that Google Calendar offers.

Schedule a Google Meet meeting

Google Meet is the search engine giant’s answer to popular video conferencing apps Zoom and Skype. Google Calendar allows you to schedule meetings with others without having to schedule them separately on both your calendar and your Google Meet account.

With this feature, you can easily attach a Google Meet video conference to your Google Calendar event. If you send this event to another of her Google users, that user’s Google Meet will be synced with the meeting she also created. As the event approaches, you’ll receive a notification to join the call.

availability tracker

Easily share your Google Calendar with others. You can also set it to public so that anyone can see when it’s available. This feature makes it easy for other users to know that you are available.

With this feature, you’ll need less back-and-forth with others and try to determine schedules that work well with each other. Perfect for anyone setting up appointments with clients such as doctors, dentists, etc. It is also perfect for professionals who need to meet with other professionals all the time.

Allow other users to book appointments with you

After other users see your available schedule, they can schedule a meeting with you. Other calendars require you to send a direct message to request a reservation. Google Calendar makes it easy for others to send you booking requests.

So just approve or deny the request. They no longer have to message you and wait to hear back from you until you are back online. This feature also improves privacy for service providers. It eliminates the need to provide contact information for each potential customer.

Google Out of Office feature

It’s a hassle to let people know you’re away. Having 100 people contacting you asking if you are available is frustrating and a waste of everyone’s time. Google’s Out of Office option lets anyone who looks at your calendar know you’re out of the office.

It also reduces the need to turn down bookings when you’re not there. Users will be notified of your absence and will not be able to schedule appointments when you are out of the office or out of the office. It’s also good for customer relationships because you no longer have to worry about why you can’t reach them on a particular day.

