



THE FLATS Georgia Tech women’s basketball kicks off the new year with Sunday’s matinee game against Florida State University. The Yellow Jackets and Seminoles are set to tumble at 2:00 PM on the ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech (9-4, 0-2 ACC) vs Florida State (13-2, 2-0 ACC)

TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live Online: Andy Demetra | Analyst: Theresa GernattRADIO: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets AppPlay-by-Play: Richard Musterer

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE PROMOTION: KIDS FREE WHEN YOU PURCHASE AN ADULT TICKET. $3 popcorn

Georgia Tech is making a short stay at home on Sunday as it welcomes Florida to the McCamish Pavilion, home of the Atlantic Coast Conference opener. The Yellow Jackets will play 9 of his 12 games away until the Jan. 8 game. Tech will be competing in two contests after Sunday. Tech has a tough 69-63 loss in Virginia, but four jackets finish in his double digits. Bianca Jackson hit his 3-pointer in the third quarter to reach his 1,000th career point against the Cavaliers.

Florida State entered Sunday’s contest, winning two in a row in eight of its last nine games, most recently beating No. 13 North Carolina 78-71 at Chapel Hill. Freshman Tanya Latson led her FSU and league in scoring, averaging 24.7 points per game. Latson swept the ACC Rookie of the Week Awards this season, and he was named ACC Player of the Week twice. Makeira Timpson is averaging 14.2 points and her team-high 9.1 rebounds.

After the teams split last season’s two conferences and each program had a home contest, Florida State is leading an all-time series 28-25 against Georgia Tech. Most recently, Florida State won his overtime victory on February 24, 2022 in Tallahassee, 65–63.

Initiatives to strengthen competitiveness

Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the Georgia Tech Athletics Department, and the Alexander Tharp Foundation have joined forces to launch a competitiveness initiative to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships. The initiative reached his initial fundraising goal of $2.5 million in less than six weeks and extended the goal to his $3.5 million, which he raised by December 31st. That means that if the $3.5 million fundraising goal is met, the matching gift will bring his $7 million impact to Georgia Tech track and field. For more information and to contribute online, please visit fund.org/accelerate.

