New Samsung tech promises a radical Galaxy smartphone upgrade.





Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy camera promises significant improvements, especially when shooting video, thanks to new tech recently revealed on the company’s tech blog.

Dubbed Nano-photonics Color Routing, the new technology will allow the company to create a new line of high-performance smartphone camera sensors designed to improve the quality of video recordings while reducing power and processing requirements. I was able to.

Future Samsung smartphones pack massive camera upgrades into this year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra… [+] (Photo).

Getty

The new sensor promises three important performance improvements specifically aimed at recording video.

Improved low-light performance with less visual noise Increased dynamic range, the ability to simultaneously capture dark shadows and bright highlights Similar to iPhone’s Cinematic mode.

These are the three problem areas that, in Samsung’s opinion, are preventing smartphone video quality from matching still photo quality. Advanced software tricks like multiframe capture and AI-based processing can help, but these techniques require significant processing performance, memory, and power.

Samsung’s sensor technology timeline now includes color routing for nanophotonics. [+] It will make a big impact in 2024.

samsung

Instead, Samsung uses new sensor technology to address these issues directly on the hardware chip. This means that smartphones can simultaneously enjoy improved battery life, reduced support hardware costs, and improved video quality.

Samsung achieved these improvements by introducing a new low-refractive material in the sensor pixels that boosts sensitivity beyond normal limits. It also has increased enough capacity in the sensor so it can handle more light before overloading. This, along with enhanced on-sensor single-shot HDR capabilities, allows the sensor to boost standard 12-bit HDR capabilities up to 16-bit HDR. In this case, the number of bits determines how many different brightness levels the sensor can capture in one shot of him. Samsung claims he needs 14-bit or more to capture what he considers eye-catching video. Samsung has also improved the on-sensor’s ToF (Time Of Flight) sensing capabilities to enable the depth sensing needed to simulate cinematic bokeh in video recordings.

With unique features such as Dolby Vision recording, it didn’t escape Samsung’s interest that Apple’s iPhone is now far superior to its competitors when it comes to shooting video. Much of his Apple lead in this area comes from leveraging the massive processing power of the A16 Bionic chipset, not the camera hardware.

The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset matches or beats A16 Bionic in several performance metrics. The idea of ​​combining it with nanophotonics color routing is appetizing. Samsung certainly has the best opportunity in years to fill the iPhone’s video performance gap.

