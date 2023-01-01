I bought a gadget that experts hate (and I love it)





too good to waste? Or really cute?

Chris Macyschczyk/ZDNET

Contempt fascinates me, as does disgust.

But when you put the two together, you can’t help but wonder about the source and speculate about its impact.

Especially when negative emotions are directed at seemingly harmless gadgets.

Imagine how many experts despise this particular gadget so much, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Useless gadget? Destroy the very concept. Gadgets will always exist only to make the world a better place and ultimately save it.

Robots and video games also have an amazing lesson.I have no choice but to listen

But wait, what gadget could evoke such uncontrollable negativity?

If you haven’t seen these things, it comes with a charging stand and a nice little cutter for foil on top of wine bottles. can also be selected.

Or, if you’re a winemaker, you can choose to turn your finely tuned nose up and spit on the idea itself.

As you can see, many winemakers seem to scoff at the very idea that corks should be pulled with technical assistance. .

Surely you have experienced the manual method. Pick up a small wine key like you’d watch a restaurant server operate with ease. Twist and try to insert it into the cork, but you might feel a little discomfort in your hand when doing so.

Then you need to provide a touch of physical exertion. And the cork will fall into pieces.

My own method of choice has long been a slightly easier winged corkscrew, so mock me a little. Screwing it in raises the wing, pushing it down raises the cork.

But I snorted the winemaker, so I ordered the electric, wingless version. I chose the Secura electric wine opener.

Or, as the full Amazon listing says, “Secura Electric Wine Opener, Automatic Electric Wine Bottle Corkscrew Opener with Foil Cutter, Rechargeable.”

I chose bright blue to match my mood at that time.

I chose the Secura because it sold for $24.99 (still on sale at the time of this writing), and I’ve had so many manual corkscrews. That didn’t seem like much, given that the was collapsing at an unsightly rate.

It’s not like I opened 30 bottles in one night, but sometimes I tend not to charge my gadget until it’s almost out of juice.

All I can say about the electric corkscrew is that this one, at least, is thankfully easy to use. Fit the top of the bottle under the corkscrew, push the button, the cork goes in, the cork comes out, and you push the button backwards to remove the cork from the Secura.

It even makes a rather pleasant buzzing sound.

But traditionalists seem to consider all this obscene. Not finished yet. it’s not natural. But how many people use electric toothbrushes?

Full disclosure: I spend some time in wine country in California. Yes, I know many winemakers can’t get their emotions to work in concert with an electric corkscrew. increase. Or, as one winemaker told me, “Hmmm.”

But some winemakers find such attitudes amusing.

Ben Larks of Idle Cellars, one of Sonoma’s most innovative and interesting winemakers, said of his pompous fellow winemakers: Please open it. The sound of popping corks is what traditionalists like. “

May your New Year bring ingenuity, the ability to live the life you choose, and a special pop. And thank you for reading Technically Incorrect.

