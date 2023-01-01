How to safely uninstall Google Drive from Mac





Don’t want to use Google Drive anymore? Here’s how to completely remove it from your Mac.

Google Drive is a great cloud storage service that is also available on various platforms including macOS. The Google Drive desktop app combines Google Drive and Google Photos backups into the same app.

However, if you don’t like iCloud or plan to switch to iCloud for storage needs, we recommend uninstalling it. This guide will show you how to safely uninstall Google Drive from your Mac.

disconnect your google account

Google Drive for your computer automatically syncs files on your Mac with your Google Account. As a result, your cloud storage fills up and you buy more storage for your Google account.

Therefore, you need to disconnect your Google account first. Follow these steps on how to do that.

Select the Google Drive icon from the menu bar.[設定]Click the icon and from the dropdown menu[設定]Choose. Click the settings icon in the dialog box.next to the email[アカウントを切断]Select an option.[切断]then click[完了]Click.

You can safely uninstall it from your Mac by disconnecting your Google Account from the Google Drive app.

How to uninstall Google Drive on Mac

Before removing Google Drive from Mac, you need to close it.To do this, on the menu bar[Google ドライブ]icon,[設定]Click the icon, then[終了]Choose.

After quitting the application, you can uninstall the Google Drive app on your Mac. There are many ways to uninstall an app on your Mac, but the easiest way is to move the app to the Trash. So what you need to do here is:

Open the Applications folder in Finder. Control-click Google Drive,[ゴミ箱に移動]Choose. Alternatively, you can drag it to the Trash. Then open the Trash from your Mac’s Dock. Control-click Google Drive,[すぐに削除]Select an option.

Alternatively, Control-click the Trash, then click[ゴミ箱を空にする]You can also choose to permanently remove Google Drive from your Mac.

Delete Leftover Google Drive Files Using Finder

Even after uninstalling Google Drive from your Mac, you still need to remove leftovers. The accumulation of these junk files can affect your Mac in the long run. So follow these steps to learn how to delete leftover Google Drive files using Finder.

Open Finder and press Cmd + Shift + G.[フォルダへ移動]Type ~/Library/ in the search box. Then use the search bar in the upper right corner to find Google Drive. Filter your search by selecting “Library” instead of “This Mac”. Look for matching files and move to Trash if found.

To permanently remove these files from your Mac, you’ll need to empty your Mac’s Trash.

Be careful when deleting these junk files. You may accidentally delete other important files. So double check the files you moved to Trash before permanently deleting them.

Besides the Library folder, you can also check leftovers in the following subfolders:

~/Library/Preferences ~/Library/Caches ~/Library/Application Support ~/Library/LaunchAgents ~/Library/PreferencePanes ~/Library/Saved Applications State ~/Library/StartupItems ~/Library/LaunchDaemons

Alternatively, you can use an app like CleanMyMac X to remove residual files when uninstalling apps from your Mac.

Remove Google Drive from Mac

Syncing files via the cloud is essential for many of us. Google Drive for Mac is also a great tool for syncing files stored on your Mac.

But remember that you can achieve the same with iCloud and you are not limited to Apple devices. Besides, many Apple services rely on iCloud.

After uninstalling Google Drive from your Mac, we recommend setting up and using iCloud on your Mac.

