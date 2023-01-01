Yoti Digital Age Verification Technology Trialed in UK Grocery — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The UK Home Office reports that trials of digital age verification at supermarket checkouts have ended.

Yoti, whose technology has been tested by Morrisons, Tesco, Co-op, Asda and others, shared the first key takeaways from the initiative.

During the trial period, shoppers at participating stores were able to try out two new ways to prove their age.

Facial Age Estimation Technology: People who purchased alcohol looked at self-checkout cameras and the technology estimated their age.

No personal information or ID was required and all images were instantly removed once someone received an estimated age. If the system detected that they looked younger than a set age threshold, the customer was asked to use another method.

Digital ID App: Shoppers can use the free Yoti or Post Office EasyID app to scan a QR code at the checkout screen and share a verified age attribute.

Those who didn’t want to use digital age verification had the option to have staff come and approve them and present their ID to a colleague if needed.

Key points of the exam:

Participating supermarkets confirm they support digital age verification and welcome legislative changes in this area

Underage customers did not purchase age-restricted products using Yoti’s new age verification technology

Informed consent was collected from all customers and they had the choice of using technology or presenting their ID documents to staff.

The majority of shoppers who have used the Yoti digital proof of age solution love the technology and will use it again when it becomes available

This technology provided an opportunity to reduce the number of physical age interventions, allowing retail staff more time to monitor other activities, such as surrogate discovery.

Yoti’s facial age estimation is more accurate than humans, reducing the risk of misestimating shoppers’ ages

People over the required age threshold are more inclusive because they don’t have to carry a physical ID to prove their age.

Digital Age Verification Supports Retailers’ Ability to Meet Licensing Objectives

next step

UK law now requires the sale of age-restricted goods to be observed and approved.

The Home Office will issue a full report on the results of trials in supermarkets and whether digital age verification will become an acceptable method of verification for the sale of age-restricted goods.

A Yoti spokesperson said: With 70% of people saying they use facial age estimation when shopping for age-restricted items at self-checkout, we believe shoppers and retailers are ready to embrace this new technology.

I look forward to reading the full exam results.

