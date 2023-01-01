Google canceled almost as many Pixelbooks as it published a simplified history





With the Pixelbook Go seemingly on the verge of being discontinued, let’s take a look at each of the ChromeOS laptop/tablet successors that the Made by Google team seems to have canceled over the past four years.

Having launched its line of first-party laptops in 2013 with the original “Chromebook Pixel” and its 2015 sequel, Google reached near perfection in 2017 with the release of the Pixelbook (codenamed Eve). With its ultra-thin profile and convertible laptop/tablet design, his Pixelbook was the purest expression of ChromeOS’ dynamic potential. It also kick-started the market for the high-end his Chromebooks we enjoy today by proving that ChromeOS is good for more than cheap school laptops.

The following year, Google followed up its success with the release of the Pixel Slate (first codenamed Meowth, later Nocturne). Whereas the Pixelbook was a laptop first and a tablet second, the Pixel Slate was the opposite, arguably inferior. This, combined with significant issues with the low-end model, led to Google suspending long-term plans for his Pixelbook line and downsizing the team involved.

In 2019, the company released the Pixelbook Go (codenamed Atlas). The device deviated from the formula in the opposite direction by functioning exclusively as a laptop. This last bearer of his Pixelbook name was well advanced to release while other projects were scrapped in the Pixel Slate’s aftermath.

2020 Flapjack Pixel Slate sequel

In fact, at the time, Google was planning to release two more tablets in 2020. These he-two canceled ChromeOS Pixel tablets had enough in common to share the codename “Flapjack.” Upon inspection, the biggest difference between the two models was the 8-inch and 10-inch screen sizes.

Otherwise, the tablet was set to ship with a MediaTek MT8183 chip instead of Intel’s, and an even more affordable spec sheet than the much-criticized Pixel Slate. These canceled Pixel tablets will also mark the debut of Qi charging support on ChromeOS.

These two tablets were reportedly canceled for failing to meet Google’s quality standards. With the Pixel Slate’s failure, it wouldn’t be surprising if Google saw no value in launching even lower spec hardware.

But I’d like to add that that same year, Lenovo almost exactly copied the recipe for these canceled Pixelbook tablets to great success. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet tablet and its sequel are among his best ChromeOS devices released in the last few years because they’re affordable, fun, and well suited to the needs of the average person.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet (2020)

It’s impossible to know if Google’s affordable ChromeOS tablet will have the same success as the IdeaPad Duet, but we can’t help but imagine a different timeline for the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate lines.

2021 Halber Pixelbook

Despite the cancellation of these tablets and a supposed downsizing of the ChromeOS hardware team, rumors of a new Pixelbook in development in mid-2020 have started circulating again. This time, the focus was on a device codenamed Halvor. The device included features that were only found on the Pixelbook. line: Dedicated Google Assistant key. Hard evidence of Halvors Made by Google status never surfaced, but it was the most likely candidate for a true his Pixelbook successor we’ve seen in the last few years.

Based on the relevant code, the main detail revealed was that it would likely run on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors and release in 2021. Convertible like an original or traditional clamshell laptop.

Like the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate before it, the Halvor was meant to be a high-end device with options for 8GB or 16GB of RAM. Unfortunately, work on the Halvor project stalled in the first few months of 2021, so more details are hard to come by.

Pixelbooks that could squall or ghost in 2022

Before we talk too much about this particular device, know up front that it’s more of a pet theory than anything you can see in code.

ChromeOS devices are typically developed in the open, so information is released long before a Chromebook launches. But strangely, this is not the case with Squall. Squall is a device that first appeared as an offhand mention in the code and was later removed.

The first thing that led me to believe that the Squall could be a Pixelbook was that the associated code was meant to round the corners of the Squall display. It’s not round, nor are other ChromeOS devices, but it’s a hallmark of Google’s Pixel phones. In theory, this should make the Pixelbook feel like a member of his Pixel family.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixelbook

The next mention of Squall is on Google’s public issue tracker, stating that Googlers are busy working on Ghost/Squall. From this we can infer that the two codenames are related. To that end, the two projects seemed to achieve their goals simultaneously. Ghost was canceled on his September 1st, and the last official mention of Squall (posted the next day) indicates that his ChromeOS features going forward are no longer tied to that device’s release.

An original planned feature of Squall was the ability to easily organize app windows into convenient arrangements on the screen, much like Windows 11’s Snap Layout.

Ghost, on the other hand, was powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and featured a clamshell-only design. Based on the chips included, this likely his Pixelbook was due to release sometime between Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.

Assuming the Ghost and Squall were the same device, which meant it was a Pixelbook, this was supposed to be the successor to the Pixelbook Go. Additionally, Google was looking to include unique hardware features not previously found in ChromeOS devices.

Like the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, Ghost was equipped with a chip for ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. His UWB prep on ChromeOS continues after Ghosts’ cancellation, but so far it doesn’t include the hardware needed for current or upcoming devices.

That said, I wasn’t entirely sure what Google was up to with UWB on Chromebooks. Currently, Pixel phones are only used to unlock cars (only a handful of them are compatible), but our own research suggests that Google will be adding UWB to his upcoming smart speakers. I know you are planning to.

2023 Tensor Pixelbook

Long before the new year, we knew that Google had canceled plans to release the Pixelbook in 2023. According to his September report for The Verge, this was intended to be Google’s debut with his Tensor line of ChromeOS hardware. .

At this year’s Google I/O, Head of Made by Google Rick Osterloh said the company plans to launch more hardware in its Pixelbook line. In contrast, according to a report in September, his members of the team working on Pixelbook-related projects have moved to different departments within the company.

Strangely, our team couldn’t find any evidence of Tensor-powered Chromebooks in public code, and the details of this canceled Pixelbook remain a mystery for now. I didn’t know exactly what to do.

Assuming a fall 2023 launch, it would make sense to run it on a Tensor G3 chip to match the Pixel 8 series. To that end, I’ve seen a small amount of evidence suggesting that Google was working to support his Tensor chips in Coreboot (the basis of ChromeOS’ boot firmware), but it’s unlikely that this work will end up in public code. There was no.

For Google to offer a complete ecosystem of Pixel hardware, it is imperative that we continue with our Pixelbook line to achieve our stated goals with our Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet and Pixel Buds. That said, it’s a careful dance on Google’s part as the renaissance of Android tablets (and perhaps even desktops/laptops) is about to complicate the future of ChromeOS.

In any case, given that Google has consistently canceled all Pixelbook projects it has started in the last four years and has repeatedly scaled back its ChromeOS hardware team, it’s unlikely we’ll see a new Pixelbook release any time soon. low.

