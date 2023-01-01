Next Generation Technology Disruptor | Star





Flying taxis, AI corporate boards, unmanned banks… this is not a sci-fi movie wish list, but a future that is becoming more and more real. According to American futurist Ray Kurzweil, in the next 100 years he will have 20,000 years of technological innovation. This pace of disruption means that technologies that were only born a decade ago (such as cloud, mobility, etc.) are now well-commercialized. The next wave of growth will come from today’s rapidly emerging technologies.

Which of these new technologies will rule tomorrow is not an easy question to answer. The development of any technology goes through multiple evolutionary stages, from nascent technologies focused on innovation (“innovation” stage) to technologies that attract private investment (“incubation” stage). Finally, as the use case matures, companies start spending on a commercial scale (the “commercialization” stage). Solid private investment and a strong R&D focus (intellectual property, patents) are important precursors for the technology to cross the inflection point and be commercialized. Winning technology is also an important agenda item for buyers and should be part of their medium- to long-term strategy. These disruptive technologies also need to attract significant attention and investment in talent and capabilities from technology providers.

Against this background, BCG worked with NASSCOM to identify the major technological big bets that could lead to disproportionate growth in the technology industry. The report identifies 12 technologies that are in the sweet spot of rapid innovation and strong private funding.

The list includes a range of industries, including autonomous analytics, sustainability tech, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), sensor tech, and smart robotics (12 technologies comprising 60% of total funding). It contains obvious choices that span the . From niche distributed ledger technology to autonomous driving and space technology. Interestingly, 5G/6G, edge computing, computer vision, and deep learning rose to the top, with other technologies emerging as key enablers. Surprisingly, the Metaverse and 3D printing, which were expected to be the biggest bets on technology, were not adopted due to the observed high focus on private funding or R&D respectively.

However, the degree of potential disruption varies by region and industry. Contrary to the notion that disruption is a Western phenomenon, APAC is one of the fastest growing regions (11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last three years, ahead of Europe). twice that of North America). Europe, with up to 8% share of funding, lags clearly behind both North America and her APAC. By industry, transportation (~25%, double the following), healthcare (~13%), telecom (~12%), technology (~10%), banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI: ~ 8%) leads global technology funding. In addition, industries that are converging with diverse technologies will accelerate disruption. This is especially true for transportation, where multiple technologies are combining to disrupt the market through self-driving cars, with flying cars and hyperloop being the current discussion.

This sentiment is shared by IT buyers. A Boston Consulting Group study found that the buyer expects emerging technologies to triple his share of IT budgets in the medium to long term, creating a $30-350 billion (RM1.3-1.5 trillion) opportunity. I’m here. Autonomous Analytics, Edge Computing, 5G/6G, and Deep Learning Rated Most High by Buyers, Surprisingly, Despite the Hype, Sustainability and Distributed Ledger Technologies Prioritized degree has decreased.

For technology providers, the speed of disruption may sound exciting, but it can also be brutal. Nearly half of the S&P 500 companies have disappeared in the last 20 years. Businesses need to be agile to adapt and continuously evolve at the pace of massive disruption.

BCG’s conversations with the CEOs of more than 30 top technology companies reveal that companies are adopting a variety of strategies to capitalize on these opportunities. Digital specialist companies target specific technologies (deep learning, distributed ledger technology, etc.) to increase their chances of winning, while large companies focus on defined technologies (AR & VR, 5G/6G, etc.) We diversify our bets by focusing on both and new technologies. Use cases (computer vision, edge computing).

Ultimately, to succeed in this ever-changing macro environment, all technology providers must identify their own moonshot to drive the next wave of growth and create agile organizations that can respond to this change. Must be built.Mint, New Delhi/Tribune News Service

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2022/12/31/next-gen-technology-disruptors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos