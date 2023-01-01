What is Google Home System? How it will change your life.





The Google Home system started as a simple wireless speaker with voice commands. But it’s become a robust system for automating your home, controlled by the Google Home app that lets you ask questions, launch apps, and create routines to control devices in your home. The Google Home app is available for OS and Android devices.

Use the Google Home app to ask questions, launch apps, and more. (Cyber ​​Guy.com)

What do I need to start using Google Home?

Google Home requires a Google Home speaker device like the Google Nest Mini, the Google Home app, or a Google/Gmail account. The Google Home app will guide you through the setup, add your current location and other information so you can get local weather and traffic updates. You can also connect the Google Home app with other apps like Spotify and Google Photos to enhance your device’s functionality.

What can Google Home do?

Simply put, Google Home is your virtual butler, creating a world of possibilities for users like you and me. Start your favorite playlists with basic voice commands. Suppose you have a question about something. In that case, you can ask your Google Assistant instead of looking it up on your phone. You can even create a routine that provides weather and traffic information at a specific time each morning.

Home security is another popular use for Google Home. When an exterior light or motion sensor is triggered, Google Home can turn on smart light bulbs in your home to give the impression that someone has noticed the sounds outside. You can also create a routine to turn on the interior lights on a schedule when you’re away.

The Google Home app allows you to control your home devices. (Cyber ​​Guy.com)

WHY IS THE IPHONE SCREEN DIMENSING AUTOMATICALLY?

What kind of devices does Google Home work with?

There are hundreds of Google Home-enabled devices, and more are hitting the market all the time.

Smart plugs allow users to control non-smart devices by applying or removing power. All of this can be managed with the Google Home app. Google Home can control the robot vacuum cleaner. Smart Google Home-enabled doorbells and cameras make it easy to see who’s at your door from your home, town, or anywhere in the world. With smart thermostats and doorbells, you can manually control the heating and cooling cycles in your home, or use geofencing to automate it completely, and turn the heating back on when the house is empty. I can do it. You can lock windows and doors locks or unlock them remotely, and cameras can record your movements inside and out.

Get an alert when a device joins a Google Home group

You should always be alerted when another device joins your Google Home group, especially if you’re the only one in your family. A Google Home Group consists of all Google and Chromecast devices in your home. You need to be aware of and manage these devices at all times to avoid surprises. This way you will always know if someone is trying to hack your Google account or add another device without your consent. Here’s how to receive Google Home Group alerts:

Open the Google Home app.[設定]>[一般]>[通知]Go to.[ユーザーとデバイス]to turn on.

The Google Home app is available for iOS and Android devices. (Cyber ​​Guy.com)

How Google Maps lets your loved ones know you’re safe all the time

Privacy settings

Privacy settings are one of the most important features of Google Home devices. Control which devices are connected, your private data, and even your web activity. You should double-check the actions you specifically approved and turn off any that you don’t remember agreeing to. Here’s how to update your privacy settings:

Open the Google Home app. Tap the personal icon in the upper right corner.From the menu bar[あなた]Choose.as an assistant[あなたのデータ]to review the listed information.

Delete some or all of your personal data

Google Assistant saves a voice recording of every voice command Google Home has ever heard. This helps the software understand your voice and execute future commands better. However, it is not critical to device operation. Here’s how to remove it and all other data.

on the assistant page[あなたのデータ]Go to.[アシスタントのアクティビティ]under the[マイ アクティビティ]Tap. Tap the three stacked dots icon to the right of the search bar at the top of the page.[アクティビティを削除する基準]Tap. To start over from a blank slate,[常時]Tap. Otherwise, you can choose to delete all data collected in the last hour or last day, or create a custom range from the date you first started using Google Home to the last month. Google Assistant activity for a specified time period.[削除]to confirm. You should see the message “Delete completed”. It’s in the lower right corner.[了解]to return to the main Google Assistant activity page.

Apple Messages app: 5 features to remember

The most extreme privacy options are:Pause all activity

You can also set Google Assistant to not keep data logs. However, this can cause problems with Google Assistant functionality. If your privacy is paramount to you and you’re happy to deal with anything from a few occasional glitches to a fully non-functional Google Assistant, from his main Google Assistant activity page:

[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティがオン]Scroll down to[設定の変更]Tap.[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]Turn off the toggle next to .

A screen pops up with a warning that “Pausing your Web & App Activity may limit or disable a more personalized experience across Google services.”at the bottom of that screen[一時停止]Press to stop Google from recording your activity. Changing this setting does not remove personal data from Google. This only prevents Google Assistant from recording more data in the future.

Press Pause to return to the main Google Assistant activity page.

Fun thing – make a call

One of the best features of Google Home is the ability to make phone calls without having to do anything. However, for this feature to work properly, you need to make sure it is configured correctly. Here’s how to make sure Google Home always shows your primary phone number when you request a call:

Open the Google Home app.[設定]Go to.[Google アシスタント サービス]and,[音声通話とビデオ通話]Tap.[モバイル通話]Choose. If not already set,[自分の番号]to add or change your phone number. Google will then send you a verification code that you will need to enter on the next screen. Once the number is added, make sure your phone number is selected under Linked Services.[連絡先]Go to[今すぐアップロード]to sync contacts from your phone.

Click to get the Cart Cyberguy newsletter with quick tips, tech reviews, security alerts, and easy how-tos to get smarter

A Nest Learning Thermostat displaying the Google logo on a smart home in Lafayette, CA on January 17, 2021. (Photo Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Change nickname

The most fun feature is having your Google Home device nicknamed. This can be any name you like. Even if it’s “Bigfoot” or “Mr. President,” there’s a way to call whatever you want on your device (and yes, there are crap words involved).

Open the Google Home app.[設定]Go to.scroll down[その他の設定]Choose.[あなた]is under[ニックネーム]Tap. Enter the nickname you want to use.[再生]to hear how the Google Assistant says your name. If the name is misspelled, try spelling it out phonetically instead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Create a speaker group

There’s nothing better than jamming along to your favorite music. However, you can improve your listening experience by grouping your devices to make the sound double or triple his. By grouping multiple speakers together, you can build an audio system for your entire home and turn it into a real party.

Open the Google Home app and tap the + symbol in the upper left corner.[スピーカー グループの作成]and select all the speakers you want to add.[次へ]Tap. Name your speaker group[保存]Tap.

Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist, contributor to Fox News & FOX Business since “FOX & Friends” morning, with a deep love for technology, gear and gadgets that make life better. . Have a technical question? Get the Kurts CyberGuy newsletter and share your voice, story ideas and comments on CyberGuy.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/tech/what-is-google-home-system-ways-transform-your-life The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]gcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos