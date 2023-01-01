Google Pixel 7 Pro: Calling it the phone of the year is an understatement!





By Aman Rashid: To call the Google Pixel 7 Pro the phone of the year would be an understatement. See, with so many smartphones launching this year, so many flagship phones to choose from, there were so many great options. There is and only one is the best. For me it’s the Pixel 7 Pro, and I’m sure a lot of people, critics and consumers around the world who have used his latest Pixel flagship feel the same way I do. But enough of the bragging. Let me give you some real-world experience as to why I think the Pixel 7 Pro is so good.

don’t fix what’s not broken

I remember seeing it at Google’s summer keynote, months before the Pixel 7 Pro officially launched. To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I liked the design. See, the Pixel 6 series was certainly a design revolution in my opinion, especially in an age when smartphone designs were becoming obsolete. does not come on.

Of course, design is subjective. So it might look great to me, but it might not look great to you. Now, to me, I think the metal housing around the camera visor looks a lot better. I think it adds definition to the look that I feel the 6 Pro lacked. Also, I have the white color variant. It simply looks shiny and does a good job of hiding scratches and fingerprints.Also, the glossy aluminum rails add to the phone’s personality. Finally, the Pixel 7 Pro is a large phone, and while the Pixel 7 is supposed to be a bit easier to handle, I personally think this is the most ergonomic albeit in terms of handling a large phone. I think one. I came here after a long time.

A perfect blend of hardware and software

The iPhone has always been praised for its superior hardware + software. This is because Apple builds its hardware and software in-house rather than sourcing it from various locations. Similarly, with the Pixel 7 Pro, Google wants to show what the iPhone in the Android world looks like. No, this comparison does not set the iPhone as a benchmark, so don’t get me wrong. But as you can see, the Google Pixel 7 Pro offers top-of-the-line hardware. A great display, a big battery, a solid camera and, of course, the ruling Tensor G2 chip. As powerful as the latest Snapdragon chip with raw power, it gets the job done.

In my opinion, the Pixel 7 Pro is a perfect example of what AI and ML capabilities can do on a phone in today’s world. Simple things like clearing the junk from your phone or transcribing audio in real-time on your device. Instead, the Pixel 7 Pro proves the fact that good hardware and software can work wonders. And if you want to experience the best of Android today, look no further.

All ready, SHOOT!

I’ve tested a series of camera-equipped smartphones in 2022, and in fact, after going with the Galaxy S22 Ultra earlier this year, I honestly think this phone will only be beaten by its successor in terms of camera performance. But I guess I was wrong!

After using it with my Pixel 7 Pro for just over 3 months, I can say that this is without a doubt the best smartphone camera I’ve ever used. Yes, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is great too, but for long shots the top spot goes to the Pixel 7 Pro. , delivers perfectly in a variety of lighting conditions. So the Pixel 7 phone can easily be in the league of iPhones when it comes to video recording.

Reliable user experience

What’s a smartphone worth if it can’t deliver a reliable user experience? Well, this is how my user experience with the Pixel 7 Pro was all about reliability. But as you know, it wasn’t so smooth at first. In my first few days with this phone, I ran into a few bugs here and there, but I’m happy to report that Google is rigorously and aggressively pushing updates and squashing bugs. .

App crashes, fingerprint sensor issues, display issues, and many other simple issues that were real problems with the Pixel 6 line are all resolved in the latest Pixel 7 series. In fact, the security patches and feature additions were on time and the user experience (touchwood) after each was great. As of now, my only complaint about the Pixel 7 Pro is that 5G has yet to arrive on this phone. And all I know is that Google is late to the party. The company had previously promised he would deliver a 5G support update with a feature drop in December, but now it’s all disappointing: 2023. In other words, Google should have rolled out the update first among other Android smartphone makers.

But all in all, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has been a breath of fresh air for me in 2022. I don’t mean to exaggerate. Because honestly, it all boils down to a complete package.As you know, it’s the little things that work together that matter most. For me, the Pixel 7 Pro provided the best smartphone experience in 2022.

release date:

December 31, 2022

release date:

December 31, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/talking-points/story/google-pixel-7-pro-best-in-2022-phone-of-the-year-2315777-2022-12-31

