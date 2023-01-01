How to move and arrange tables in Google Docs





Google Docs allows users to create tables, but did you know there is also an option to move tables? Not everyone knows this, but it is doable. In this post, I’ll show you how to move a table, center it, or align it in Google Docs.

The Google staff made creating a table super easy. Navigating the table here is as easy as getting the work done in Microsoft Word, so this is a huge benefit.

How to move a table in Google Docs

To move a table in Google Docs, follow one of the two methods below.

Drag to move a tableCut and paste a tableDrag to move a table in Google Docs

To effectively move a table in Google Docs, drag the table to a new location within the document. Let me explain how to achieve this.

Highlight and select the entire table to move. Then click on the table and drag the mouse to move it to the correct location. If for some reason something unexpected happens, just click the undo button to undo. Move the table to its original location.Cut and paste a table into Google Docs to move it

If your document has a lot of content and you find it difficult to drag the table, you can choose cut and paste instead. This option works really well, so let’s show you how to move tables in Google Docs using cut and paste.

Highlight and select the entire table to move.Right-click the table and from the context menu[切り取り]Choose. Place your mouse cursor over the area of ​​the document where you want the table to appear. right click in place,[貼り付け]Choose. The table should appear in the correct location. How to arrange tables in Google Docs

In some cases, you may want to center or align a table rather than move it to another location. The question is how to easily align the table in Google Docs.

Start by pressing the right-click button on the table.from the context menu[表のプロパティ]Select an option.[表のプロパティ]In the window that appears, select the placement of your table. Choose Left, Center, or Right. Select to place the table. to the placement of your choice.

Read: How to create a checklist in Google Docs

Can I format tables in Google Docs?

Yes, it is possible to format a table in Google Docs.[フォーマット]Simply click a tab to make the most of the available options. This can be done via the desktop or mobile version of Google Docs.

Can Google Docs do everything Word can do?

Google Docs is a powerful word editing tool and can do a lot of what Microsoft Word can do, but it’s nevertheless not on the same level.Word was designed for both professionals and casual users. It is a full-featured application.

