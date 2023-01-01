What Pakistan Gets If Google Opens Stores – Business





Karachi: Over the past few years, the government has tried to force social media companies to maintain a presence in Pakistan.

They adopted a carrot-and-stick approach that offered incentives for increased income and, failing that, drafted laws to force the opening of offices.

Over the years, authorities have repeatedly claimed that the company agreed to establish a presence in Pakistan, but nothing substantive has come out of it.

It was reported last month that Google decided to open a liaison or representative office in Pakistan.

The move differs from past claims, as the California-based search engine giant also obtained a registration certificate from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The government believes that an office will most likely be set up in Karachi within the next few weeks.

The government sees the move as a game changer, but experts are wary

For IT and Telecoms Minister Syed Aminul Haque, this was the result of three years of his ministry’s efforts.

In a meeting with Dorn, Huck said the government has devised social media rules for 2020 and 2021 after engaging local and international stakeholders.

The Civil Protection (Online Harm) Regulations 2020 and the Removing and Blocking Illegal Online Content (Procedures, Monitoring and Protection) Regulations 2021 require social media companies with more than 500,000 followers to have six It is compulsory to open an office in Pakistan within a month.

The regulations were severely criticized, and the Islamabad High Court ordered the government to revise the regulations.

The six-month mandatory timeline has now been removed and the draft is in the final stages of revision, the minister said.

What do you expect?

Haque told Dawn that the government initially wants Google to set up liaison offices in Karachi and Islamabad.

He said further development will follow as things progress, including maintaining a larger team and relocating servers.

But experts believe that it is unreasonable to expect more than a liaison office at this point.

Habibullah Khan, founder and CEO of Karachi-based experience design studio Penumbra, hopes it will be a liaison office with minimal presence.i expect them [Google] Over time, we opened an office, hired a few people, and gradually grew it into a full-fledged office. They drag it as far as they can.

For Khan, this was a strategic move. Because Google is facing results pressure and has decided to open an office.

Google was contacted but declined to comment on the development and nature of the office.

concern

As the government presents the move as a success, there are widespread concerns about how the company’s local offices will provoke the government to increase its ability to stifle free speech and take down content.

The IT minister said the government only wants three types of content removed: anti-Pakistani, anti-Islamic and pornographic.we persuaded them [Google] Being on the ground will allow us to better negotiate these issues.

Digital rights expert Asad Beyg said it was not yet known whether social media companies would be subject to regulations designed to force entry into Pakistan.

In that case, Pakistan only needs to look to neighboring India, where the BJP-led government has managed to control social media companies such as Twitter after threatening criminal liability under the law, Beyg said. said Mr.

He said if these companies are doing business in Pakistan, they should check under which law they are regulated.

However, the IT minister denied the possibility of a blanket ban and said he would be firm against any move that would hinder progress.

Citing YouTube’s ban in 2012, the minister said it had caused irreparable damage to Pakistan’s digital economy.

A ban on allegedly hosting profane content also created legal problems for Google, which owns the video platform.

When the ban was challenged in the Lahore High Court, Google was ordered to provide representation for the proceedings. However, the company refused to comply with the order.

Yasser Latif Hamdani, who represented the petitioner, NGO Bytes for All, said he was surprised Google decided to follow Pakistani law.

He told Dawn that under the law Google would be required to censor content within Pakistan at least, creating a legal dilemma.

For example, will Google censor websites that describe Ahmadis as Muslims? He asked, adding that Google could be prosecuted for its presence in Pakistan.

Benefits for companies and creators

The IT minister said a localized Google would also benefit Pakistani creators and businesses.

He argued that with creators doubling their revenues and starting earning in dollars, it would boost not just the digital economy, but the nation’s economy as a whole.

However, the minister’s enthusiasm failed to attract attention among experts and local content creators.

For Mr. Khan of Penumbra, there is absolutely no benefit for Pakistan. He said Google earns his $150 million to $300 million a year in advertising revenue from Pakistan, with App Store and cloud revenue making him more than $30 million.

The company has returned about $70 million to major publishers, most of which run holding companies outside Pakistan.

Even for content creators, the hope of increasing revenue is false.

Comedian and YouTuber Junaid Akram said in an interview with Dawn that the only foreseeable advantage for local creators is a single line of communication in the event of disputes or monetization issues.

Some of the benefits Kahn sees are purely strategic.

Pakistan needs to digitize its government and strategic revenue value chains such as taxes. By having a firm and fair relationship, Pakistan can get concessions from Google for strategic support in its digitization, he explained.

This could extend to supporting innovation in the local startup ecosystem by providing cloud credits and other support.

Published at dawn on January 1, 2023

