Hudini plans to double growth in 2022





Hudini, a global smart hospitality solutions provider, is set to experience unprecedented growth in 2022, marking a record year for its business.

Hudini enables hotels to offer a connected guest journey from pre-arrival to post-departure, ensuring faster, contactless and highly personalized service delivery. The company’s hospitality middleware platform connects over 100 hospitality applications with a single guest interface. Hudinis’ proprietary software is powered by data and AI and works across all touch points of the guest journey, from online booking, mobile check-in and digital room keys to in-room services, communications, checkout and payment. With over 300 hotels in 25 countries, Hudini is becoming an industry benchmark for digital transformation in the hospitality industry.

The hospitality industry relies on its ability to connect people with the places they visit and provide guests with memorable experiences. In its post-pandemic revitalization, the industry recognizes the impact technology has on guest stays and its potential to increase customer loyalty and generate additional revenue. In fact, according to a recent survey, 62% of his hoteliers say they will have fully contactless experiences by 2025.

Hudini Founder and CEO Prince Thampi said: The global pandemic has not only accelerated the demand for contactless technology to deliver a safe and seamless guest experience, but more importantly, it has caused a major shift in thinking when it comes to the digital transformation of hospitality. I was. Hoteliers are increasingly looking for ways to differentiate and personalize the guest experience, improve efficiency and productivity, and generate additional revenue through technology, and we’re helping them achieve it.

Product was the main focus of business in 2022. Hudini 2.0 is the company’s future-proof set of products to enhance all aspects of hotel operations and improve the guest experience. The year also saw the announcement of several new strategic partnerships, including Incode Technologies for facial recognition, a collaboration with Alcatels, Schneider for cabin control, and communications platform Message Bird.

Trusted by the world’s leading hotel groups across multiple segments and continents, in the past 12 months Hudini has acquired hotel partners including Taj Hotels and The Leela Group in India, SH Hotels & Resorts in the US and RCD Hotels in Mexico. has doubled its portfolio. In addition to signing a partnership agreement with the Institute of Hotel Technology (ITH), Caribbean and Accor represent Spain’s national accommodation sector, which covers more than 16,000 hotels.

Through offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Hudini is able to serve customers locally around the world. To support the company’s record growth, the Indian team moved to new facilities this year, while the European team expanded with the addition of a permanent base in France.

Looking ahead to 2023, Thampi said: A series of product enhancements are already underway and we aim to expand our presence in the US and European markets from 2023 onwards.

