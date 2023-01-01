China to boost fiscal spending in 2023 while manufacturing shrinks





China’s Ministry of Finance said it would “appropriately” increase fiscal spending in 2023 to support a slowing economy, focusing on technological innovation and key strategic sectors.

“Aggressive fiscal policy would be more effective, accurate and more sustainable,” the ministry said in a statement, without elaborating.

“We will maintain necessary spending, vigorously optimize our spending structure, and strengthen support for key national strategic agendas,” he said.

The ministry said the government will actively support key areas such as science and technology, rural development and green space development.

Factory activity in China has contracted at the steepest pace since the pandemic first emerged nearly three years ago. This is because Beijing’s abrupt withdrawal of its epidemic measures this month has sparked a wave of his COVID infections across China.

The Official Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 47.0 in December from 48.0 in November, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Economists who took part in a Reuters poll expected the PMI to hit him at 48.0. The 50 point mark distinguishes contraction and growth on a monthly basis.

This decline was the largest since the early days of the pandemic in February 2020.

The data provided the first official snapshot of the manufacturing sector after China lifted the world’s toughest COVID restrictions in early December. The cumulative number of infections likely reached 18.6 million in December, estimates UK-based health data company Airfinity.

Analysts said the surge in infections could cause temporary labor shortages and increased supply chain disruptions.

Reuters reported Wednesday that Tesla plans to implement a production cut schedule at its Shanghai plant in January, extending the schedule of cuts that began this month through next year.

Amid rising interest rates, fears of a global recession and weakening external demand, war and inflation in Ukraine will further slow China’s exports, hurting its giant manufacturing sector and slowing economic recovery. may interfere with

“Most of the factories I know are much lower on next year’s orders than they were at this time of year.

Many of the factories I’ve spoken to have 50%, some have less than 20%,” said Cameron Johnson, partner at supply chain consulting firm Tidalwave Solutions.

“So, even though China is opening up, manufacturing will still slow as the rest of the global economy slows. Factories have workers but no orders.”

According to NBS, 56.3% of manufacturers surveyed reported being significantly affected by the epidemic in December, an increase of 15.5 percentage points from the previous month.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year’s Eve speech on state television that China’s economic output in 2022 is expected to exceed 120 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion).

Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product in 2021 will reach 114.92 trillion yuan, an increase of 8.4% from 2020.

GDP expanded by 3% in the first nine months of 2022, compared to China’s official full-year target of around 5.5%. The World Bank forecasts growth of 2.7% for 2022.

China’s banking and insurance regulators pledged this week to step up financial support for SMEs and private companies in the catering and tourism sectors hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, making consumption recovery a priority emphasized that.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which looks at service sector activity, fell to 41.6 from 46.7 in November, marking its lowest level since February 2020.

The official composite PMI for manufacturing and services combined fell to 42.6 from 47.1. Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, said: “The weeks leading up to the Lunar New Year have been tough for the service sector as people don’t want to go out or spend more than they should for fear of catching the virus. It’s going to be tough,” he said.

“However, by the time people return from the Chinese New Year holidays, the outlook should brighten. Infections have declined and most people have recently contracted COVID and feel some immunity. prize.”

Meanwhile, China plans to improve its tax cut policy next year and optimize policy tools such as budget deficits, special bonds and interest subsidies, the ministry said, without giving details.

Government advisers are urging policymakers to allow an increase in the fiscal deficit in 2023 to better support the COVID-ravaged economy.

China has set an annual budget deficit target of about 2.8% of GDP for 2022 and an annual allocation of 3.65 trillion yuan in local special bonds to fund infrastructure investment.

China’s tax and fee cuts in recent years have reduced the tax-to-GDP ratio from 17% in 2018 to 15% in 2021, the ministry added.

