Pixel 7 owners report broken rear camera glass





What you need to know Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners have seen the rear glass camera broken. I saw.

One of this year’s most well-received flagship releases is the Google Pixel 7 series, which builds on the already excellent Pixel 6 smartphones. That said, the Pixel 7 series isn’t without its issues. We know that no phone is perfect at this point. Because some have reported that their camera protective glass shattered out of nowhere.

One user (via PhoneArena) claims to always keep his phone in a case, and no drops have occurred in the months he’s owned the device. He believes there is a manufacturing defect.

No drops after less than a month and just regular use. Have a case with the phone. I was told it was my problem. Is this really Google-backed quality control? I know this is clearly a manufacturing defect and I’m not alone. Please fix this google! @madebygoogle #pixel7brokencamera pic.twitter.com/pH6k7HxSux Dec 26, 2022

Similarly, two months ago another Reddit user shared a similar experience where the camera glass shattered when he took his Pixel 7 out of his pocket. However, I’m not sure if turning a corner while the device is in your pocket will cause the hit.

Another Pixel user who replied to the aforementioned Reddit user also faced a similar issue. He contacted a third-party repair service, such as UbreakiFix, who said it would cost about $200 to replace his entire back panel. But earlier this month, Google finally agreed to replace the device after a user provided an image of broken glass.

I would definitely avoid @madebygoogle’s Pixel 7 series. There are manufacturing defects and poor quality assurance that lead to shattered camera lenses. Google is aware of this issue and deliberately decided not to include it in our warranty #pixel7brokencamera https://t.co/kWhCoVlJeh pic.twitter.com/GvcYREScwADecember 22, 2022

One Pixel 7 Pro saw shattered glass behind the device’s ultra-wide lens. This random shattering of the rear camera glass applies not only to the Pixel 7, but also to the Pixel 7 Pro. As some other Twitter users pointed out the problem (via Android Police). The owner contacted Google Support and received a response from the team indicating they were aware of the issue.

One of our Pixel 7 users noticed that the same glass case cracked when there was a sudden temperature change. In a tweet, the user said the outside temperature of the device dropped from 16 degrees Celsius to -2 degrees Celsius, shattering the glass.

Climate change may be one reason why we’re seeing more of these glass-smashing incidents in December than a few months after the device’s launch.

Many users have reported issues on multiple platforms, with some users acknowledging the issue by Google and others replacing their Pixel 7 devices, although the company has yet to publicly address the concerns. Hmm.

Update: Google says they are aware of the issue, but they insist it’s not their fault.I was hopeful, but in the end the end result did not change.pic.twitter.com/EBUlH18fSEDec 23, 2022

Of course, this isn’t the first time Google has addressed a hardware or software issue. However, changing to a mostly metal camera visor seems to have circumvented such problems. That said, the company could be forced to address the issue if it becomes more widespread.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/pixel-7-series-users-notice-broken-camera-glass

