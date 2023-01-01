Top 10 AI Articles of 2022 to Improve AI Leadership Skills in 2023





Dr. Cindy Gordon’s Top Musings of 2022 from her articles to read and look back on in 2023. Happy new year … [+] greeting.

Getty

I’m writing this last article just 12 hours before midnight on New Year’s Eve, December 31st. I decided to review all Forbes articles and rank them based on the number of views. So if you only have 10 of his articles on AI to read in New York, I hope these musings will inspire you to learn more about AI. Leadership – We all have much work to do to build a more sustainable, private and ethical world of AI.

#1 – Populations and Tech Innovations That Will Blow Your Mind – This article describes the declining populations around the world and introduces EctoLife’s Artificial Womb Lab, an innovation designed to tackle the problem. Even Musk says this is probably a good thing. Read the article and decide for yourself?

#2 – Self-Driving Cars and AI Ethics – This article discusses the importance of AI ethics in the development of the self-driving car industry. Manufacturers need to ponder the logic of the rules and recognize that different countries have different ethics about who should or should not live in situations where self-driving cars have to make decisions. I have.

#3 – Why physics is relevant to AI and builds AI leadership – This article is a comprehensive review of the complex science and spatial dynamics in understanding AI patterns, effectively modernizing your organization. It identifies the importance of leadership building AI literacy improvements to guide. Terms related to AI are defined with examples to deepen your knowledge of leadership. This article is part of a major series on AI Brain Trust, exploring all the key knowledge areas of AI that C-levels or directors should learn to improve their personal digital literacy with AI. A complete list of AI Brain Trust skills can be found here.

#4- Will 2023 be the year Open AI ChatGPT3 is released? explain the future of Application examples are presented for both business and consumer use.

#5 – Leading Indicators of Employee Happiness, Profitability and Productivity – This article explores global trends from both the Misery Index and the Happiness Report that show an increasing decline in employee happiness. Dig deeper into your research and identify MoodInsights, the solution used by Purolator. Happiness as the foundation of employee retention and productivity gains – with an emphasis on mindfulness, we focus on improving health and safety. Other companies such as Google and Lulu Lemon are also featured.

#6 – AI in healthcare will make our world healthier – This article explores innovative ways to use AI to create a healthier and more sustainable world, from robotic surgeons to disease prediction and more. An overview of healthcare applications. Market dynamics in terms of healthcare growth rates are also discussed.

#7 Driving AI in Telecom: Where Are You in Your Modernization Strategy? – This article discusses the development of AI in the telecom industry and provides examples of AI innovation. It also identifies questions that directors and C-levels should reflect in developing an AI communications strategy.

#8 Driving AI Telematics in the Transportation and Logistics Industry – This article discusses how telematics is using AI to modernize the transportation and logistics supply chain. Companies such as Descartes and GeoTab are highlighted. We outline the questions for the director and his CIO, and the leader talks about where in the operating model he is driving AI telematics.

#9 The future of sales and the pervasiveness of technology – This article examines the role of artificial intelligence in reshaping pre-sales to post-sales activities. Key companies ahead of the curve are highlighted, including his Purolator, which uses AI in sales, customer service, and profitability analysis. Dr. Karen Peesker’s research also highlights her leadership in driving the digital literacy of sales professionals. The recent conference brings together academics from across North America to explore the changing realities of sales education taking place in a much more digital world of customer intelligence.

#10 Corporate Purpose and AI Ethics Why Corporate Purpose Should Be a Leadership and Risk Management Priority – This article defines corporate purpose and explores its implications in terms of AI ethics. This is his five-part blog series on corporate purpose and AI ethics, aimed at helping AI support corporate strategy in line with corporate purpose.

2023 is just around the corner and I wish you all a Happy New Year. Practice #ResponsibleAI and #AIforGood. This should be a consistent leadership mantra for all of us as leaders to ensure AI innovation is consistently aligned with ethical AI practices. There will be many positive developments in AI legislation in 2023. This is most reassuring.

See you in 2023. I can’t wait.

