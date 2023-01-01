



Fighting drug-resistant infections using AI is one of the key attractions

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 2022 Healthcare+ Expo, one of Taiwan’s largest international healthcare fairs, was held at the Nangang Exhibition Center in December. Of note was the exhibition of the Chinese Medical University in Taichung and its associated medical system. It showcased innovations reflecting six major themes such as artificial intelligence and smart medicine. Overall, the university has won 22 national innovation awards, the highest number in Taiwan. Among them are a big data platform that utilizes the environmental and clinical data of over 3 million people, and a smart anti-bacterial platform that effectively fights super viruses in hospitals and saves patients from sepsis. To date, we have served over 100,000 people. “It takes less than an hour to know the type of bacteria and whether it has drug resistance, which helps us decide which drug is the most appropriate to use,” said Zhou Deyang, president of China Medical University. The university will promote its findings and inventions in 18 countries that are part of the government’s New Southern Policy so that the world can see Taiwan’s innovative capabilities. The university will promote its findings and inventions in 18 countries that are part of the government’s New Southern Policy so that the world can see Taiwan’s innovative capabilities.

In a news video from Taiwan’s broadcast news station Formosa TV, the China Medical University and its affiliated healthcare system booth at the 2022 Healthcare+ Expo showcased many achievements related to innovation and award-winning products. Wong Chihui, director of the Institute of Biotechnology and Medical Industries, was among many who were drawn to the exhibits. This year, 2022, China Medical University will focus on six themes, including his AI, smart medicine, and regenerative medicine. The university has won 22 national innovation awards, the highest number ever.

CMUH’s AI healthcare system has also demonstrated how AI can save lives in an ambulance. Medical personnel patched the patient’s chest and attached a special device. An ECG can be performed directly on your smartphone via Bluetooth. CMUH has developed a remote diagnosis system for heart attacks using AI. This greatly shortens the examination process for patients arriving at the hospital. It has already been used by 14 fire brigade paramedics in central Taiwan cities such as Taichung and Nantou.

Zhao Deyang, president of Chinese Medical University, said, “Emergency workers are not doctors, so it is difficult to judge whether it is a myocardial infarction. It takes a lot of time, and it can be shortened. Minutes later.” Chinese Medical University has invested in many research and development projects. UMCH strives to promote its findings and inventions in her 18 countries that are part of the government’s New Southern Policy so that the world can understand Taiwan’s innovative capabilities.

