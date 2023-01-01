Apple in 2023: AR/VR headsets, iPhone 15 series, and other expected devices





2023 is here and so is your Apple device wish list.Expect the Cupertino-based company to finally unveil an augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) headset this year, along with its new iPhone lineup and new Watch series. Here’s Everything You Expect To Launch

Apple AR/VR headsets

Apple will finally complete its mixed reality headset in 2023. The company has been working on this device for several years. The headset, which is likely to be announced in early to mid-2023, is rumored to combine virtual and augmented reality. It will be named Reality Pro or Reality One.

In terms of design, Apple’s mixed reality headset is said to have a curved front display that covers the display. It is expected to feature a lighter design than those currently available on the market. It could offer a 4K Micro OLED screen with up to 3,000 pixels per inch and is rumored to come with iris scanning.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is expected to cost around $3,000, which equates to roughly $2,43,000.

Apple iPhone 15 series

The 2023 iPhone lineup is rumored to include the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and the all-new iPhone 15 Ultra. It may look generic, but Apple is said to offer a titanium chassis for the Pro model. Apple is also rumored to offer his USB Type-C charging port on the iPhone 15 series. It is planned to support either USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt speeds to support data transfer up to 40Gb/s.

High-end smartphones in this series will likely feature A17 processors and offer up to 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the standard model is rumored to feature his A16 chipset.

apple homepod

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is working on a mid-sized Homepod. It is scheduled to debut in early 2023. It will be powered by the S8 chip and will have a touch integrated display.

Apple MacBook Pro with 14-inch and 16-inch screens

The new MacBook Pro models will feature the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Rumor has it that the M2 Max chip could feature up to 12 core CPUs and up to 38 core GPUs.

MacBook Air (15 inch)

The MacBook Air (15-inch), which is likely to be announced in the spring of 2023, is expected to have a similar design to the 13-inch MacBook Air in 2022. It may have a large Force Touch trackpad, a keyboard with function keys, and flat edges without fans.

apple watch series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9, which is likely to debut in the fall of 2023, could come with new features such as the ability to monitor blood sugar and blood pressure. intend to do something.

Apple AirPods Max (2nd generation)

Apple introduced the AirPods Max headset in 2020. The company could revamp its lineup with the second generation of his AirPods Max in 2023.

New iPad mini and iPad Air

Apple may update iPad Air with M2 processor. Both the iPad mini and iPad Air 2023 models could be his late 2023.

apple mac pro

Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chipset. The device could be announced in the first half of 2023. It will have up to 24 core CPUs, up to 76 core GPUs, and up to 192 GB of RAM.

