Food Frontier 2.0 Innovation Challenge launched to boost supply of nutritious food





The Scaled-up Nutrition Business Network, co-hosted by the Global Alliance for Better Nutrition and the World Food Program (WFP), helps young entrepreneurs ensure the supply and consumption of nutritious and safe food for people, especially around the world. We have launched an innovation challenge to low-income class.

Entries for the contest titled “Food Frontiers 2.0” will close on January 15, 2023 via the web link https://foodfrontiers.live/, according to the press release.

Food Frontiers 2.0 is an innovative challenge to find creative business concepts, affordable and scalable technology solutions, and campaign ideas to help bring food and nutrition to the underprivileged at the bottom of the food pyramid. .

Shortlists are created after scrutinizing submissions as a primary selection by a panel of judges from diverse entrepreneurship and academia.

Selected business/idea representatives will participate in a 3-day residential boot camp session in the capital as part of investment readiness training and business expansion.

Seven winners (two each from three categories), including one International Nutrition Olympiad (INO) reserved award, will receive cash and pre-seed funding for business plan implementation, business expansion and infrastructure development increase.

This challenge aims to identify new and innovative ways to provide nutritious foods to low-income consumers. Build young entrepreneurial competencies on sustainable food system approaches and business skills to manage social enterprises.

The aim is to support innovative business models and technology-based solutions that can be implemented to increase access to nutritious food.

However, it seems that the submission deadline may be extended due to the high volume of responses from applicants.

The first category is a comprehensive business model for reaching low-income consumers. Submissions from early-stage social enterprises/startups establish comprehensive business models for delivering nutritious food to low-income consumers at reasonable costs under this theme area .

The second thematic area is disruptive innovation. This thematic area invites proposals from technologically advanced companies, such as improving traceability, reducing food waste, or devising methods for regenerative agriculture.

The third thematic area is innovative marketing campaigns. Individuals and businesses need to make nutritious food more exciting and stimulate demand for nutritious food produced by sustainable production systems. Existing campaigns/ideas should target low-income groups.

Bangladesh National Small and Medium Enterprise Association and Bangladesh Agricultural University are strategic partners for this event.

