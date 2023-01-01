The quest for clean energy pits Google against utilities





Atlanta This was the kind of dry panel discussion at hundreds of industry conferences each year until Google officials decided it was time to unleash it.

Jamie Goldin, an energy regulatory attorney at Google, told people who attended a conference on renewable energy in the Southeast in May in Atlanta. He said he grew up on a ridge overlooking Plant Bowen, a coal-fired power plant northwest of Atlanta, owned by Georgia Power, and then turned to lobbyists for the utility’s parent company for comment.On panel: Jarl was there A large amount of coal was run, and a large amount of smoke rose into the air.

By overturning the system that puts nearly all power generation in the Southeast into the hands of utilities like Georgia Power, we could get more renewable energy online and take much of that dirty electricity offline. You can, Goldin added.

But the outburst wasn’t personal. This was part of Google’s broader campaign to power its operations with more electricity from zero-carbon wind, solar and other sources.

Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and others have made reducing their carbon footprint a key corporate goal and have set deadlines not too far away to reach that goal. By the end of this decade, Google hopes to purchase enough carbon-free electricity to power every data center and campus in the world.

The quest for companies to quickly secure vast amounts of renewable energy faces significant challenges. And Google’s battle for data center concentrations in this region raises questions that apply to energy transitions everywhere.

At the heart of the campaign is Google and its technology giant allies in the southeastern region that will allow a handful of utilities to generate and sell regional electricity, replacing it with a market in which many can compete. We want to dismantle the decades-old regulatory system. So.

Such markets exist in some form in much of the country, but power companies in the Southeast are resolutely holding the status quo. Senior utility executives claim their systems better protect consumers from spikes in commodity prices such as natural gas, promote reliability and support long-term investments needed to develop clean power technologies doing.

Thomas A. Fanning, CEO of Southern Company, the parent company of Georgia Powers, said in an interview that the company is absolutely superior in every aspect of these markets over the long term.

Revolution Avoided

Most electricity in the United States has long been generated and distributed by tightly regulated monopolies in each state. But just before the turn of the century, legislators and regulators argued that competition would bring efficiencies, establish electricity markets, and make it possible to end the dominance of utilities, a revolution bypassing the Southeast. did.

Google and others argue that the market has provided the cost savings, innovation and capital needed to increase clean power generation from wind and solar. Recent moves into electricity markets in a group of Western countries have saved about $3 billion since 2014, according to market operators.

Self-interest also plays an important role. In the electricity market, large companies can sign contracts with independent producers, have more room to negotiate prices, and secure more clean energy. Last year, Google struck a landmark deal to provide clean power to its Virginia data center in a vast market called PJM.

Proponents of this approach now have an opportunity to steal public works in the Southeast. South Carolina passed legislation in her 2020 to consider establishing an electricity market. The move is considered notable due to the power utility’s influence on the state capital. A similar law failed to advance in North Carolina last year.

Republican Senator Tom Davis of South Carolina, who spearheaded the bill, said the current regulatory system rewards utilities financially if they fail. He said it doesn’t motivate him to find someone who can build better mousetraps and generate electricity more cheaply.

Establishing a power market within South Carolina is an option, but Caroline Golin, Google’s global head of energy market development and policy, went further at a legislative hearing in July, saying South Carolina would It raised the possibility of getting out and participating in the Southeastern public works system. PJM.

We can be models for other parts of the region and indeed for other parts of the country, she said.

Markets and renewable energy

The Southeast’s major utilities are now building more solar projects, but companies pushing for market development in the region say it won’t be enough.

Proposed solar PV projects in the region represent just over a quarter of the total capacity, well below 80% of PJM. Company, and Special Advisor to the Department of Energy during the Obama administration.

Project developers are attracted to open wholesale power markets with price transparency, independent oversight and the ability to trade with multiple potential customers, Norris said.

To illustrate how markets can drive renewable energy growth, proponents sometimes cite Texas, where the electricity market ERCOT is one of the least regulated areas in the country. Last year, wind power accounted for nearly 23% of Texas’ electricity production, up from 8% in 2011.

(Start trimming options.)

Critics say Texas’ market system has introduced many of the vulnerabilities that caused power outages during winter storms that killed more than 200 people in 2021. An area where plants in the ERCOT market were frozen in the storm.

Some experts have questioned how well the market is driving renewable energy growth, saying that certain states’ geography and weather are favorable for wind and solar power. With its vast, gusty and uninhabited spaces, Texas is naturally well-suited for wind power.

Severin Borenstein, a professor of business and public policy at the University of California, Berkeley who specializes in the economics of renewable energy, sees wind and solar power growing in regions where markets are deregulated. He said he happened to see it. But I think it’s more of a geographic and political phenomenon than a market phenomenon.

And in the Southeast, there is evidence that government mandates can do more than markets to boost renewable energy growth.

In North Carolina, where lawmakers have long pushed the development of solar energy, the energy source accounted for 7.6% of net power generation last year, according to an Energy Information Administration data analysis by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. . In the market, it is the national average and doubles his share in neighboring Virginia.

We expect North Carolina to remain a leading state for solar power, said Erin Calvert, a spokeswoman for Duke Energy, a major utility company in the Southeast.

This article was originally published in The New York Times.

