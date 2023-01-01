Google Street View has a blur option, should I use it?





It’s not uncommon for people to feel uneasy about having their personal information online as a result of reports of major data breaches and sophisticated scams by major companies.

But what about the widely used Google feature that allows strangers around the world to literally see your home by simply typing in their address?

Personal locations in the digital age are coming online as another means for criminals to target victims. The men who went to jail for robbing Kim Kardashian in 2016 used his social media photos and locations to target influencers and celebrities, he told VICE.

And it’s believed that geotagged social media posts may have directed gunmen to PnB Rock, the rapper who was shot dead in a restaurant in September.

Google’s Street View, a feature that allows users to navigate 360-degree street-level imagery of different cities around the world, has also been criticized for privacy issues before.

The tech giant paid just US$1 to an American couple after suing the company for trespassing and posting photos of their home on Street View in 2008.

In 2010, Google revealed that 250,000 Germans requested that Street View blur their homes.

Google Street View has an option for users to blur their homes.Credit: Provided

Professor Jill Sleigh, a cybersecurity expert at the University of South Australia, said she was one of the people who took an interest in Google Street View when it first launched in 2007.

But now, she said, most people would be indifferent to online images of their homes because so much of their lives are already public.

Personally, she said she has no problem with her home details being online or her car being out.

However, she said there are times when it is necessary to hide someone’s identity on Street View.

If you have been on the edge of domestic violence or crime…these are extreme cases where you don’t want this.

Users can request that Google Street View blur their face, driver’s license, or home. Credit: 7NEWS

Google’s policy stipulates that images posted to Street View are posted months or years after they are captured, not in real time.

It said on its website that it protected its identity by obscuring its face and license plate before posting it on Street View.

Street View can also be used proactively, such as assisting law enforcement with arrests, Srey said.

Before they arrest anyone, they’re sure they’re checking what’s in the house and seeing what’s in the back, she said.

How to Blur Faces, Property, or License Plates in Google Street View

For those who are still interested in blurring their belongings or have found unwanted images of themselves online, Google offers the option to report a photo.

To populate the report with Google Maps addresses, use the yellow person icon to enter Street View mode.

Once the properties are displayed, click on the three dots in the upper left corner of the screen[問題を報告]Press

The website gives you the option to submit an issue and request a blur.

