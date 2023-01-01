Happy New Year 2023! Google marks the year with a special doodle to say ‘Good luck’!





Happy New Year 2023. And to welcome you, Google has shared a special doodle.

In keeping with our annual tradition, Google wishes everyone a Happy New Year 2023! Today we’re celebrating the New Year with a special Google Doodle. A new animated doodle of him shows 2022 turning into his 2023. The animated doodle shows the year 2023 in the center and the number 2 keeps jumping and turns into 2023. This New Year’s Doodle of him has all the bright colors like blue, red and green. ,purple. Google said, “Happy New Year.

To see Google’s 2023 New Year celebration doodle, you’ll need to visit Google’s website. Here you will notice a very colorful animated doodle. Clicking on a doodle will open a new page and cover your screen with confetti. If a festive virtual paper shower wasn’t enough, Google gives you another chance. You will also see an animated cone on the left side of the page. All you need to do is tap the confetti cone on the left side of the page and it will fill the entire screen with as many confetti as you like.

On its Google Doodle page, the search giant today also featured a special segment of history showcasing several other doodles shared in the New Year from the past decade. Google claims that over the years, its team has created over 5000 of his doodles for homepages around the world.

According to the Gregorian calendar, January 1st is celebrated as the first day of the new year and is widely celebrated around the world. People share their wishes and gifts with their loved ones. Here are some New Year wishes you can share with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms.

May this year bring new happiness in your life, new goals, new achievements and lots of new inspiration. I hope you have a year full of happiness. Happy New Year! End the old year and start the new year with the warmest wishes. Happy New Year! There are things that are yet to come and memories that we hold onto. Happy New Year! Life may change, but my New Year wishes for you remain the same.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/happy-new-year-2023-google-welcomes-annum-with-a-special-doodle-says-good-fortune-71672545682354.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

