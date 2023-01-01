Google to pay Indiana $20 million to settle privacy lawsuit





Business Google pays Indiana $20 million to settle privacy lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS: Google will pay $20 million to the state of Indiana to settle a state lawsuit against a tech giant over abusive location-tracking practices, state attorney general Todd Rokita has announced.

Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled, he said. Those states agreed to his $391.5 million settlement with the company in November, he reports, The Associated Press.

As a result of another lawsuit, Indiana received about twice the amount it would have received under the Confederacy’s agreement with the 40 states, Rokita said in a statement Thursday.

“This settlement is another demonstration of our firm commitment to protect Hoosiers from Big Tech’s intrusive plans,” said Rokita.

In a 2018 Associated Press article, the state noted that Google continues to track people’s location data even after opting out of such tracking by disabling a feature called “location history.” After discovering it, I started investigating. Google has not admitted to any wrongdoing as part of its dealings with Indiana.

The company released a lengthy statement on Friday, introducing more transparency over the past few years and tools to help users take control of their data and minimize the data it collects.Automatic deletion, according to Google. We’re starting controls and turning them on by default for all new users to allow for automatic deletion of data on a regular basis.

Google also says it has developed settings such as incognito mode for Google Maps.

“These are just some of the ways we’ve been working to give you more choice and transparency,” the company said.

The Indiana lawsuit alleges that Google uses location data to build detailed user profiles and target ads. The company claims he has been deceiving and misleading users about the company’s practices since at least 2014.

Rokita said he sued Google because even a limited amount of location data could reveal a person’s identity and daily life. Such data can be used to infer personal details such as political or religious affiliation, income, health status, participation in support groups, and major life events such as marriage and the birth of a child. increase.

