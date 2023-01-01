Binance users can pay using Google Pay, Apple Pay





Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange based on number of clients. With the motivation to increase this number and improve adoption rate, Binance will add two more payment options to the mix.

Also, users can now buy and sell cryptocurrencies on Binance using Apple Pay and Google. Interacting with the platform will be easier.

Quick take:

Starting December 30th, Binance users will be able to use two additional payment options: Apple Pay and Google Pay. The aim is to help Binance users easily hold and trade cryptocurrencies and increase adoption. This service is currently only available to users in the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (EEA). Binance with the most popular payment options

Google Pay and Apple Pay are without a doubt the two most popular payment options that people use on a daily basis. Moreover, from paying daily expenses to performing banking transactions, these payment options are readily available.

Binance users can now purchase cryptocurrencies using Apple Pay and Google Pay.

According to Binance, users can now use these payment methods to purchase crypto coins and tokens listed on the platform. The caveat here is that Binance does not control these payment options.

Management and reciprocal links to Binance are handled by third-party partners. However, Ramp does work with these partners from time to time. Additionally, in order to purchase coins and tokens with these payment options, users must complete a Binances verification procedure.

Related content: Cristiano Ronaldo Unveils Binance NFT Collection: Fan Outrage

In a previous announcement, Google Pay said customers would be able to pay for cloud services using cryptocurrencies. In addition to this, Google is building this payment connection with the help of his Coinbase Prime. Coinbase Prime is a cryptocurrency trading and storage platform.

Additionally, MasterCard has announced a scheme in October 2022. The motivation for this scheme is to enable financial institutions to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions for their customers. According to Jorn Lambert, Chief Digital Officer at MasterCards, a large customer base would like to use such a service. However, these customers can feel more confident if their financial institution offers these services.

Subscribe to the NFT Recent Newsletter to receive news covering the latest NFT drops, releases, reviews, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nftlately.com/now-binance-users-can-use-google-pay-and-apple-pay-to-make-payments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos