Redmi 12C debuts with 5,000mAh battery and 50MP camera: details





Smartphone brand Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 12 series in India. Ahead of the launch, the company announced an entry-level phone in its home country. Redmi 12C launched in China. The smartphone has a 6.71-inch HD+ screen and a 5,000mAh battery.Here’s everything you need to know about your phone

Redmi 12C price

The Redmi 12C will come in three different RAM and storage models. The phone-based variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The price is 699 yuan, equivalent to about 8,385 yuan.

Other models of smartphones are 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These are priced at CNY 799 and CNY 899, approximately 9,585 and 10,785 respectively. In China, it will be available on the company’s official website from today. There are no details about the phone’s launch in other countries.

Redmi 12C features and specifications

Redmi 12C comes with a 6.71 inch HD+ display with 1650×720 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Non-slip diagonal striped backing material is used. For security, it is equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The handset is powered by the Helio G85 octa-core processor with Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. It features up to 6GB of his LPDDR4X RAM and offers up to 128GB of internal storage capacity. The smartphone has a microSD card slot that allows you to expand your storage capacity up to 512GB.

To perform the camera role, the Redmi 12C features a dual camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP primary camera paired with another camera sensor. Equipped with functions such as portrait mode, time-lapse shooting, and night view mode.

For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP camera on the front. Redmi 12C runs on his MIUI 12 custom operating system based on Android 13. This device has a 5,000mAh battery. Comes with a standard 5V2A charger. Connectivity features include a microUSB port, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G networking, and a microSD card slot.

