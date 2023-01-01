Fall Rankings Spotlight Virginia Tech’s Focus on Research





A strong focus on research, a steadfast commitment to sustainability, and a large international presence among its faculty are common themes at Virginia Tech, shown in various national and global rankings this fall. functioned as

The university closed out the calendar year by ranking 265th out of 2,000 universities in the US News & World Reports Best Global Universities ranking. This list included institutions from 95 countries.

This publication uses 13 ranking factors and focuses on the research performance of institutions, including both global and regional reputation indicators. The rating was the latest strong display by the university, which ranked 16th among land-granting universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings released in early October. Times Higher Education recognizes research excellence worldwide.

The QS World University Rankings, released in September, ranked Virginia Tech in the top 26% of the world’s institutions for its research prowess. The QS evaluates universities on indicators related to research and teaching quality, international reputation, and student employability.

Virginia Tech is internationally recognized for our research, scholarship, and creative endeavors, said Dan Sui, senior vice president of research and innovation.Virginia Tech’s Strengths and Strong His R1 Reputation [classification for universities with high research activity] Research universities do a great job of preparing students for future careers. We will further increase our impact by continuing to focus our research and scholarship, especially in areas where the latest discoveries could make the greatest difference to the human condition.

US News & World Report’s Best Global Universities list places three of Virginia Tech’s disciplines in the top 100 for electrical and electronic engineering (tied for 50th). Water Resources (94th), and General Engineering (97th). In addition, his four other disciplines ranked in the top 150 were ranked. Animal and Plant Sciences (No. 124); Mechanical Engineering (Tie No. 134); and Earth Sciences (tied for 141st).

Virginia Tech’s research spending is up 9% and is approaching $600 million in fiscal 2022, according to preliminary data. University initiatives such as Research Frontiers (Health, Security, Artificial Intelligence, and Quantum) enable transformative progress by establishing new and strengthening existing partnerships with collaborators and sponsors.

Research-related milestones for the university over the past year include:

Health Frontier: A $90 million, 139,000 square foot expansion to the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.

Security Frontiers: Establishment of the National Security Institute.

At the forefront of artificial intelligence: The Virginia Tech-Amazon partnership advances the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning through machine learning-focused research.

Quantum Frontier: Launch of Quantum Information Science and Technology Research Center.

In the area of ​​sustainability, Virginia Tech continues to receive national accolades. This May, THE Impact Rankings ranked the college his 98th out of her over 1,400 colleges worldwide. These rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. THE Impact Rankings use adjusted metrics to compare universities in four areas: research, administration, outreach and teaching.

Virginia Tech tracks progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals across three categories: research, outreach and stewardship. You can see its progress online.

In the latest QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2023, released in November, Virginia Tech ranked in the range of 201-250 out of 700 institutions evaluated. The organization promotes environmental sustainability measures such as sustainability institutions, sustainability education and sustainability research, and social sustainability measures such as equality, knowledge exchange, educational impact, employability and opportunity, and quality of life. The ranking is divided into impact measures.

Virginia Tech ranks 71st for sustainable research and 158th for quality of life.

As an institution, Virginia Tech officials remain committed to the Climate Action Commitment, which serves as the university’s guiding framework for sustainability and energy efficiency in campus operations, facilities, curriculum, and research. They recently told the Visitors Committee that the university is on track to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Developing and supporting actionable steps to meet the goals of Virginia Tech’s climate action commitments is important to the division of campus planning, infrastructure and facilities, said Mary, vice president of infrastructure. – says Ann Ibeziako. This year we have made great strides towards achieving her 2030 carbon neutral Blacksburg campus. To meet the challenge of meeting the thermal energy needs of the Blacksburg campus in a climate-friendly manner, the department initiated a utility master planning process. This plan complements the campus master plan, guides the development and maintenance of the university’s infrastructure, and promotes carbon neutrality.

In addition to addressing sustainability through institutional initiatives, Virginia Tech continues to address sustainability through research-based curricula, including those supported by grants. One example is the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, where he received an $80 million grant to help farmers implement climate-friendly practices.

Nearly every individual college at Virginia Tech has a sustainability-focused course, and the college continues to push its path toward sustainability in minors. Pathway Minor is a thematic interdisciplinary program that allows students to examine important topics from different perspectives.

At Virginia Tech, we do a lot to help, and we can do a lot more, said Tim Baird, associate professor in the Department of Geography and lead faculty member of Pathways to Sustainable Minor. We can show students that every discipline, every discipline, and every major is needed to address climate change, and we can inspire them to strive for a more sustainable world. At Minor on the Road to Sustainability, these are our goals to champion diversity, build and inspire communities.

The QS World University Rankings not only spotlighted Virginia Tech’s research, but also highlighted its international research in particular, giving the university the highest rating in the international undergraduate category. It was ranked 267th in the world in the International Faculty Index, which is a measure of the university’s attractiveness to faculty.

The school has 717 out of 2,759 total teachers, or 26%. The global median was just 8.6 per 100 people.

Virginia Tech is a better place to work, co-worker and grow because our campus welcomes international faculty and staff. A diversity of perspectives, worldviews, cultural and linguistic differences, combined with the recognition that there are multiple ways to get things done, make Virginia Tech a richer institution. The warmth and hospitality of the people of Southwest Virginia have allowed more than 700 international faculty and staff to call Virginia Tech and the Commonwealth home.

Those interested can find a complete list of Virginia Tech schools around the world and national rankings from various publications and other outlets online.

