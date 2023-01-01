Maserati Granturismo Folgore (2023) Review: An EV That Convinces





The Grand Tourer no longer has a power-restart V8 Thunder, but instead 751bhp, how do the tradeoffs stack up?

Electric power makes perfect sense in a luxury car, where just flexing your ankle gives you torque and quiet silence at low speeds. Plus, aside from Tebay’s service, filling up with gas is simply the most luxurious experience imaginable.

And a grand tourer is a luxury car, a car with a sporty nature, and a great excuse for not being on the cutting edge of either category. Maserati doesn’t claim to have invented the genre, but we think it defined it, and there’s no better example than the GranTurismo.

If a four-passenger, rear-wheel-drive, two-door coupe with a trunk big enough for luggage and an absolute sledgehammer of a V8 in the front sounds like the ideal travel companion may have to bear with me in a few paragraphs. Electric Folgore form, Maserati has swapped formulas somewhat.

Is it now a front-wheel-drive SUV?

No, frankly, it’s a simple option that we think is a very commendable approach would be to revive the GranTurismo name with something like high-riding, off-road on a skateboard chassis, or All sales numbers.

Instead, Maserati chose to bring back its transcontinental coupe with minimal weight, a tarmac-skimming driving position and an uncompromising build that claims all the same character as the old car. Electric versions of existing masers will follow, but the GT is the point of the spear.

To make things even more difficult, the GranTurismo is also available with a conventional petrol engine (albeit the MC20’s very unconventional Nettuno V6), which has space for either a very differently shaped battery or mechanical bits. means designing a chassis with Oh, and also because of the progress, the interior needs to be more spacious than the old car.

How fast is the Maserati Granturismo Folgore?

Our pre-production testing was done at Autodromo di Modena. It’s a fairly short track with lots of tight turns and we also had to deal with the wet and greasy road surface, at least the day we drove it. It’s not the first place I’ve chosen to flaunt a 2.2-ton, 751bhp Grand Tourer, to be honest, but I am quick to amend this opinion.

Propulsion comes from three motors (using Formula E-derived silicon carbide MOSFETs). Each is capable of his 402bhp and the mathematician in you would have discovered that means more total than his posted 751bhp the battery could provide.

In short, this means that the individual motors are more powerful, a greater percentage of torque can be sent to each rear wheel, and massive torque vectoring. .

A huge punch and a redline of 17,500 rpm means you don’t have to set up two gears on the Porsche Taycan. Because Folgore can get in and out of 62 mph in 2.7 seconds and deliver a shocking pace that tops out at 200 mph.

It’s a haymaker with jet-like torque, but the power delivery is pleasantly refined, a progressive Megalift that feels bouncy rather than explosive rather than snapping necks like a Tesla. Carrying tons revealed plenty of strength with 380/360mm steel brakes and very natural-feeling pedals. The initial feel at the top isn’t that great, but the transition from recuperation to mechanical stopping power is seamless.

How is it handled?

The GranTurismo doesn’t have to be the sharpest tool in its drawer as a Grand Tourer, so it has a bit of leeway in this department, but the Italian maker has made sure that the EV is willing to steer just like the petrol version. I was hoping

The only tire option at the moment is the Goodyear Eagle F1, a low-rolling Summerset, so don’t expect traction in a touring car. Performance upgrades are promised when the car is launched, which will definitely improve grip on the track. You can see how useful it is.

About 450kg more than the ICE model, the EV’s weight is mostly located along the centerline of the car near the roll center. I mean, it’s not featherweight, but it has a fair amount of battery flattering. The body moves more than in a sports car, but it helps convey the limits of grip in a controlled way, and hopefully makes the ride more comfortable on the road.

For an all-wheel-drive car, it feels very three-dimensional, with a tenacious front end and a fun rear end. You can control the speed of entry into a corner at will, and the angle of the car on exit can be adjusted at will, depending on your driving mode.

Maserati Granturismo Folgore Driving Modes

Power is capped at 80% in GT mode, and the car’s traction control brain fine-tunes throttle input to keep things tidy. If you overdo it in a corner, torque vectoring will obviously suck you towards the apex whether you’re using power or not. This feels a little strange, but it definitely works.

Sport mode provides sharper throttle and steering response and slightly more room to adjust the car’s attitude. You feel aided by the car’s stability system.On public roads, this is the fastest setting overall and allows you to regain power very quickly.

In Corsa mode you have as much control as you want, so power oversteer is inevitable. With the early morning dew burning off and the tarmac drying in the sun, the rear needed more taunts to strip, but in any case it’s very friendly and predictable. The more you do, the more angles are possible.

If you want more hooliganism, there was a special drift program that had to be activated via a laptop on pre-production cars. The driver has his assistance power sent backwards and torque his vectoring set for side slip so it doesn’t roll off the cliff, but the car is still doing some work to keep it pointing vaguely forward. increase. You can’t really feel it working, and I loved it.

Getting the most out of it requires slow entry speeds and a distinct jam on the gas pedal. Otherwise the car will send all the power to the front wheels and the fun will be cut short. Modena’s track had a lot of low-speed corners that were ideal for showing off this trick, and it quickly drained the battery very badly.

Bringing things back to reality is Max Regen, which sets regenerative braking to maximum to limit motor power and climate control power. It can revert up to 400kW and can be adjusted from behind the steering wheel. Having driven the entire lap maxing out his 80mph speed limit for this mode on both straights without touching the brake pedal, the recuperation is certainly strong enough.

Maserati Granturismo Folgore: The Verdict

Maserati’s engineers said they hoped customers would have a hard time choosing between petrol and EVs and would see no compromises with battery cars. So GranTurismo he said the biggest compliment he could give to Folgore was that after a while he had to remind himself that this was electric.

The simulated engine sounds do a pretty neat trick here. This is linked to road speed but does not result in harsh synthetic sounds. Other prompts include a hunched seating position, soft but controlled body rolls and progressive power transfer.

Although it may be heavier than an ICE car, the Folgore has better weight distribution and increased stiffness in a reinforced body. The result is a truly sophisticated and personalized driving experience.

The price packs a punch, reflecting the ultra-luxury status Maserati is aiming for. There’s real space in the back too, I don’t want to do 280 miles, but I’m 6’3 and that’s not really what it’s for.

It’s a little early to give five stars for a track-only prototype, but the GranTurismo Folgore is absolutely stunning. Softer and more relaxing than the Taycan.

