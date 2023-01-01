New Apple leak reveals iPhone 15 price shock





Below, 12/31 update.This post was originally published on December 29th

A leak of the iPhone 15 range has revealed a number of potentially attractive upgrades paired with surprising price increases.

In a blog post, historically credible industry insider yeux1122 noted that Apple’s internal analysis showed that sales of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were overwhelmingly low, even considering the ongoing parts shortages due to the pandemic. It reveals that it concluded that the decline was well beyond the expected range. As a result, Apple will aggressively price successors.

Flat Edge iPhone 15 Ultra Concept Based on Leaks

alienist3d

The biggest issue is the price, insiders report. Meaningful. The $899 iPhone 14 Plus is only $100 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro despite its inferior display, chipset, camera and older design. With most buyers spreading their purchase costs over his two-year career contract, there’s little reason to move to Plus over Pro.

Yeux1122 said Apple has explored several options to combat this, including closing the feature gap between the standard and Pro models of the iPhone 15, but has opted for more aggressive pricing for the standard model. concluded to be the most likely strategy.

Update 12/31: Bad news for those hoping for a potential price cut by Apple on the standard iPhone 15 model. This could bring back the Mini form factor. Ever since yeux1122 revealed Apple’s aggressive pricing strategy, there’s been quite a bit of talk about how the company will achieve it.

The iPhone 15 Plus price cut will have a shockwave effect on the iPhone 15, iPhone 14 (which will likely continue to sell), and even the entry-level iPhone SE. So the idea of ​​Apple ditching the Plus and launching the iPhone 15 Mini underneath the iPhone 15 makes a lot of sense. This would allow Apple to create a cheaper entry point into the range, widen the price gap with the iPhone 15 Pro models, and leave other prices unchanged.

However, AppleLeaksPro denied this strategy, stating, “As far as I’m concerned, there are no plans to launch the iPhone 15 mini next year.

If correct, this is a shame. Not everyone likes big phones and what Apple has achieved with his Mini form factor has been amazing. It sold surprisingly poorly and was eventually canceled, but market reports show that iPhone 14 Plus sales are even lower.

This may have opened the door for Apple to offer three iPhone sizes again, as people who bought the Mini liked it. It’s hard to make the same argument for the iPhone 14 Plus, which has Apple and Android alternatives. increase.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra hinted at dual front-facing cameras – concept render

alienist3d

The obvious move is to drop the iPhone 15 Plus by $100 to $799 and the iPhone 15 to $699. This pushes the iPhone 14 (which is still on sale) to $599. At that price, Apple risks preying on the $429 iPhone SE sale, which was reported last week that the company was considering canceling his 2023 iPhone SE altogether. is explained.

Interestingly, the new flagship iPhone 15 Ultra is supposed to be even more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but yeux1122 also supports it, and Apple says it will also help differentiate it from the iPhone 15 Pro. says. Yeux1122 cites the difference between materials and cameras. This ties in with reports that the Ultra will feature a titanium chassis and dual front cameras.

Ultimately, the story of the price cut will be shocking. That’s because it goes against multiple leaks that Apple will raise the price of most iPhone 15s, not lower them. That said, yeux1122 has a history of successful unlawful information leaks.

Notably, in March, an insider refuted claims that the iPhone 14 would have slimmer bezels than the iPhone 13. In August, yeux1122 said the price of the iPhone 14 would not rise despite widespread reports, and Apple eventually froze prices in its largest markets. In September, the leaker also shared an iPhone 14 Plus case, showing that previous iPhone 14 Max branding rumors were wrong.

As such, the iPhone 15 Ultra may be the most expensive iPhone ever, but yeux1122 reports that buyers of the standard iPhone 15 model will have more money left in their accounts than expected. will be

Forbes details

Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 Ultra could start at $1300 By Gordon Kelly

