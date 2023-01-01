Another year of Israeli innovation. Here are the top 10 for 2022





A look back at some of Startup Nation’s ‘wow’ tech

Goodbye 2022. Much of Israel’s (shrinking) tech sector would rather forget the year when investment plummeted and an alarming number of jobs were lost.

The global financial crisis, the war in Ukraine, and the lingering fallout of Covid have all conspired against the country’s 7,000-plus startups.

The high-tech sector, which accounts for more than 40% of the country’s total exports, employed 30,000 people in early 2021, but has now fallen to about 23,500, down more than a fifth.

According to Vintage Investment Partners, startups will raise $13.9 billion in 2022, down more than 45% from the previous year’s record of $25.8 billion.

Also, the value of acquisitions and IPOs (initial public offerings or public offerings) plummeted by 80% from $82.5 billion in 2021 to just $16.9 billion in 2022, according to PwC Israel.

However, as we approached 2023, we were looking forward to a change of fortunes. And we’re taking time to reflect on some of the best moments of 2022.

Here, in no particular order, are the top 10 coolest technologies we covered this year.

Israel flies world’s first all-electric plane

Israel will make history with the world’s first all-electric airliner flight in September 2022, ushering in a new era of cheaper, cleaner and more sustainable air travel.

Eviations’ nine-passenger plane, called Alice, successfully completed an eight-minute flight over Lake Moses, Washington, USA, reaching an altitude of 3,500 feet.

Alice made aviation history, flying for eight minutes in September.courtesy

Electric planes represent a significant savings of $200 per flight hour for airlines, while fuel-powered planes can save as much as $2,000.

The company, which was founded in 2015 in Kadima Zoran, central Israel, hopes to launch a plane for short-haul commercial flights in the United States in 2027.

Miracle Deprinter sweeps words off the page

A breakthrough in laser technology literally erases text from the printed page, turning the paper back to blank. Repeat this over and over.

people don’t believe it. Even if they see it, they won’t believe it.

A sheet of paper supplied to a Reep Technologies deprinter.courtesy

His deprinter removes every last trace of black or color ink, returning the paper to its original white color, allowing the ink to be recovered and reused.

Eventually, he says, every office will have printers and deprinters side by side, ready to recycle paper.

amazing standing wheelchair

Veteran inventor and entrepreneur Dr. Amit Gofar is standing on his feet again after developing the world’s first standing wheelchair.

His wife says she cried the first time she saw him using UpnRide after breaking her neck while driving an ATV in 1997.

Inventor Dr. Amit Gopher using a mobile device he invented at the Kotel (Wailing Wall) in Jerusalem.courtesy

It’s like a very stable version of the Segway that can take the user from sitting to standing and back again without outside help.

No other device allows users to move while standing. At 4km/h, UpnRide can move over slopes, bumps, grass and gravel and tackle almost any urban environment.

Dr. Goffer says addressing issues of dignity and self-esteem is just as important as increasing mobility.

make milk from lettuce

Lettuce is genetically modified to produce milk replacer.

Contains casein, unlike soy, almonds, oats, coconut, rice, or cashews. This means it can be made into cheese with a real dairy texture. Regular lettuce does not contain any casein.

Pigmentum is an Israeli start-up that produces genetically modified lettuce to make milk and other dairy products.courtesy

Pigmentum, a startup based in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, plants GM lettuce in high-tech greenhouses, cultivates it with special fertilizers, and harvests the crop after just over three weeks.

Over 90% liquid lettuce, with natural ingredients added to give it a milky taste and aroma, can be drunk straight, poured into breakfast cereals, or added to coffee.

flying fruit picker

A fleet of flying robots are picking fruit. They hover by trees and gently twist their suction arms to pluck apples, peaches, or nectarines and carefully place them in collection bins.

Cameras are installed that assess the exact size and color of each piece of fruit and select only those that are fully ripe.

The world’s only flying fruit-picking autonomous robot (FAR).courtesy

Israeli startup Tevel Aerobotics Technologies has developed the world’s only flying autonomous robot (FAR) that picks fruit.

They are easing the labor crisis that threatens the world’s fruit farmers, meaning an estimated 10% of all fruit trees in the world are left rotting on the trees.

Wristband works with any phone or laptop

Wristbands allow people who can’t use their hands to operate their phones, laptops, or tablets.

It translates your movements into commands for your paired Bluetooth device, replacing finger swipes on touch screens, taps on keyboards, and mouse clicks.

MyMove is a watch-like gadget that can connect to any smart device via Bluetooth, allowing users to operate it hands-free.courtesy

The company behind the device, Tel Aviv-based 6Degrees, aims to give people with disabilities full access to technology.

The company’s MyMove device works even for people with tremor. It can be worn on the wrist, upper arm, or upper leg, wherever there is movement, and can be calibrated in just 10 minutes to adapt to any movement.

Air conditioner using liquid nitrogen

An Israeli company has developed the world’s first outdoor air conditioner that operates without electricity.

The revolutionary Kensho blows out a gentle jet of frozen nitrogen gas at -10C (14F).

The Kensho unit is the world’s first outdoor unit that does not use electricity.courtesy

Liquid nitrogen is widely used as a coolant in many industries. Green Kinoko, the company behind the invention, says it applied textbook physics to develop a patented system that cools outside air.

Our technology solves many environmental challenges such as greenhouse gas emissions, power consumption, noise and humidity generation, said CEO Tal Leizer.

Smartphone monitors heart failure

Heart patients can now record what they say into their smartphones for 45 seconds a day to help AI diagnose problems.

Developed by Israel-based Codio Medical, an ultra-sensitive algorithm analyzes their voice for small changes that the human ear cannot pick up, as early warnings of fluid buildup in the heart and lungs.

Cordio Medical has developed a technology that can detect early signs of heart problems in heart patients weeks before symptoms appear.deposit photo

The app, called HearO, can warn patients of impending danger 18 days before they feel symptoms.

This allows doctors to double the dose of blood pressure-lowering diuretics and avoid hospitalization trauma.

Sound waves turn boy chicks into girls

Sound vibrations have been used to transform worthless male chicks into females before hatching.

Half of the 15 billion chicks produced annually worldwide are slaughtered at birth because they do not lay eggs.

But Soos, a start-up in Beersheva, southern Israel, is pioneering a sex-change process that literally transforms a chicken embryo from male to female in the egg.

Newly hatched chicks. Seuss’ technology saves male chicks by using sound waves to turn them into females.deposit photo

Trays fitted with speakers vibrate the eggs during three weeks of incubation, increasing the percentage of females from 50 to 80.

The company’s co-founder, Nashat Haj Mohammad, had chickens in his backyard and noticed that when he moved the shed closer to the poles, he had a higher percentage of female chicks hatching.

He undertook five years of research to understand and commercialize this phenomenon.

Psychedelic Nasal Spray for PTSD Patients

Nasal sprays containing hallucinogens are used to treat patients suffering from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

A mushroom in Madrigal’s laboratory. courtesy.

Israeli biopharmaceutical company Madrigal Mental Care uses advanced nanotechnology-based systems to deliver psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, as well as drugs such as ketamine, mescaline and MDMA (ecstasy) .

Researchers have developed a precise and effective method of administering the right amount of molecules to patients to relieve symptoms.

