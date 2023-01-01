



A report examining 70 venture capital funds and 424 private and VC-backed startups operating in Israel found that the average percentage of women represented in the companies is 33%. Larger companies (36%) have a significantly higher female presence than smaller companies (30.8%), but only 27% are women in technical roles. When it comes to managerial positions such as executives, vice presidents, or directors, only 23.4% of her in these positions are occupied by women. That means less than a quarter of her decision-makers in the ecosystem are women. Looking at VCs, only 14.8% of her partners are women, and only 9% of her investment partners. This data correlates with the percentage of women-founded companies in the tech industry (12%). These statistics reflect not only the Israeli tech ecosystem, but also the global tech ecosystem. Women make up only 31% of the universal tech industry overall.

Tech diversity is necessary for the startup nation to continue to thrive. Overall, greater gender inclusion in the technology industry can lead to better outcomes, including more efficient decision-making, enhanced innovation, and higher business and economic yields. There is therefore no reason why the human composition of the ecosystem is not representative of the number of women in the general population and the number of women suitable for these roles. The number of women represented in Israel’s tech ecosystem has grown significantly, but that’s not enough. It tells the story of their journey, their current situation and how they got there. It is my hope that this series will inspire other women to pursue technology-driven goals and defy gender biases, prejudices and stereotypes. We want to motivate companies to allocate significant resources to implementing diversity programs and focus on expanding the pool of underrepresented candidates in the workforce. We want to encourage governments and educational institutions to take steps to provide the tools, support and means necessary to enable a more diverse technical workforce.

In the ever-changing world of computing, Incredibuild offers a unique solution that increases the productivity of your development team. The company’s technology turns a programmer’s machine into a supercomputer by processing workloads in parallel, utilizing all available computing power in a given network, both locally and in the cloud. We interviewed her CEO of Incredibuild, Tami Maisel Her Shachar, 52, mother of three children, to learn more about her company and her professional and personal life. As she explained, Incredibuild has not only improved product quality, reduced time to market, and increased customer satisfaction, but also significantly reduced costs both on-premises and in the cloud. , provides organizations with significantly faster development cycles and significantly higher iteration rates. Incredibuild has long operated in a hybrid working model, even before Covid-19 changed the world. Having already spent Tuesday at home, she had the infrastructure in place to work remotely when Covid hit, Tami said. Since then, we’ve shifted the model to her two days at home and her three days at the office. Flexibility has always been a priority at Incredibuild, and that flexibility has been amplified since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As she tells it, the story of Mazel Shachars’ company and career path is very interesting. Incredibuild was created by two of her developers who were frustrated with long compile times during software development and came up with a technology that quickly became the speed-up tool of choice for many companies and industries. Tami also talks about her daily motivations, work and life priorities, and her professional and personal ethos. I believe in working hard and playing hard, she said. But when I’m home, I try to focus on what’s happening at home. My mind is often in her two places at once, but I work hard to be present in both the office and home. What inspires her every day is seeing Incredibuild realize its potential by driving success for its employees, customers and shareholders. Work is a priority in life, as is quality leisure time, vacations and family time.

When asked about her experiences as a woman in tech and her fears and concerns, Tami admitted, “Unfortunately, there are still very few female CEOs.” On almost every forum I found myself in the minority among men. I hope my role at Incredibuild and the high percentage of women in management positions will help shape a more diverse group of CEOs in the future. Tami also emphasized the importance of supporting women in the industry and promoting diversity within companies. I am concerned. High-profile female leadership can go a very long way in alleviating these kinds of concerns. You have to show friendliness. I also believe that company-wide educational programs and policies on such subjects are important. Women should not be the only ones defending women. Gender-based remarks have never affected my focus, but I also learned very early on to speak up.

Workforce education is not the only tool used. Tami believes education is key to empowering more women in tech. Bringing technology and business-related skills to secondary school can increase the number of women in these roles. Tami recently wrote a children’s book for young women interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). Young women need to see technology as an attractive avenue, not a viable avenue. In general, in the last few years there have been more initiatives to encourage women and girls to enter technology and break down prejudices. I look forward to seeing the new generation of women in the field continue to grow.

When I asked Tami what advice she would give to women already in the field looking to advance their careers, she said: Find your voice and advocate for yourself and those around you. Learn to accept challenges rather than shy away from them. Each one is an opportunity for growth.

Written by Alyssa Abrahami, Anoushka Redding and Michal Pasifici

