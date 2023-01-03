Tesla car sales slower than expected, amplifying concerns





Tesla on Monday said its deliveries in the last three months of the year were up 18% from the previous quarter, disappointing Wall Street analysts and prompting the company’s chief executive, Elon Musk, to criticize Twitter for its overhaul. pressured to concentrate on manufacturing automobiles.

Tesla said it delivered 405,000 electric vehicles between October and December. Wall Street analysts had expected Tesla to sell about 420,000 cars in the third quarter, up from 343,000.

The company will sell a total of 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, a 40% year-on-year increase. That’s below Tesla’s annual growth target of 50%.

While the growth was impressive by automotive industry standards, Tesla became the world’s most valuable automaker by growing at breakneck rates typical of Silicon Valley tech companies.

In recent months, Tesla has appeared vulnerable to competition from incumbent automakers and rising borrowing rates that make electric cars more expensive for those who take out loans. Signs that Tesla is doomed will cause Tesla’s stock to fall 65% of his in 2022, prompting investors to focus more on traditional metrics like sales and earnings than dreams of world domination. rice field.

Deliveries in the fourth quarter fell short of analysts who had already lowered their expectations and fewer than Tesla executives suggested months ago. Tesla said he produced 440,000 cars during the quarter, outstripping deliveries by 34,000, suggesting that problems with his supply chain or production problems were not the main reason for the slump in sales. suggests.

Martin Viecha, Tesla’s head of investor relations, said on Twitter that the gap between deliveries and production reflects vehicles in transit to customers.

There was no trading in New York on Monday due to the New Year holidays. But the numbers will likely reinforce investor concerns that Musk is focusing too much on Twitter, which it acquired in October.

There is no way to sugarcoat this, Gary Black, managing director of investment fund Future Fund, said on Twitter. He predicted that analysts would lower Tesla’s sales and profit estimates for 2023. Tesla will report its 2022 earnings on January 25th.

Last week, Mr. Musk tried to reassure Tesla employees, telling them not to fixate on the stock price and repeatedly insisting the automaker would be the most valuable company in the world, Reuters reported.

China, the world’s largest auto market, is a focus of investor interest. A sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in China has weighed on demand, forcing the company to periodically halt production at its largest factory in Shanghai.

In addition, Chinese manufacturer BYD has overtaken Tesla in selling electric cars in China, raising further questions about Musk’s ability to achieve global dominance in the auto industry.

Tesla’s sales growth has outpaced its major rivals in percentage terms. The company, also one of the world’s most profitable automakers, is opening new plants in Texas and Germany.

But the company faces stiffer competition from traditional automakers such as Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen. These companies have decades of experience mass-producing cars cheaply, and some investors believe these automakers could catch up to Tesla sooner than expected.

Tesla is also facing softening consumer demand, partly due to rising interest rates. Wait times for Tesla models have been reduced, and the company has slashed vehicle prices in China and offered incentives to U.S. buyers.

Car buyers, especially eco-conscious consumers on the left who tend to buy electric cars, also seem to be turning their backs on Tesla for Mr. Musk. His erratic behavior on Twitter and radical rhetoric on his social media platform made him endeared by conservatives and Silicon Valley executives, but outraged by others. .

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives has begged Musk to focus its energy on Tesla, but says fourth-quarter deliveries are reasonable given the challenging economic environment. That was a relatively good performance, Ives said on Twitter.

Tesla’s sales could get a boost after Tesla’s cars become eligible for federal preferential treatment on January 1. The new law eliminated his limit on the number of vehicles from one manufacturer eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500. Tesla has exhausted its quota.

Tesla vehicles built at the company’s factories in Texas and California also meet the requirement that vehicles must be manufactured in the United States, Canada, or Mexico to be eligible for credit.

A heavy Twitter user, Musk didn’t immediately react to Monday’s delivery numbers. On Sunday, he told his followers he wished 1st 2023 a great day, adding:

