



Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD)’s new innovation director focuses on more than technology.

Josh Korb says it’s not just about technology, it’s about leveraging your unique abilities as an educator.

Cove joined BSSD in June and has held three roles as Director of Innovation.

In addition to managing the district’s technology, Cove works with Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers to create the curriculum and oversees three education specialists to facilitate teacher professional development.

Technology isn’t the end of everything, Cove said. Technology is a tool. It is an opportunity for students to participate and immerse themselves in the lesson.

As technology is becoming more and more part of our daily lives, Korb noted the importance of teaching students not only how to use technology safely, but also their experience with it. .

With over 10 years of experience in education, Korb most recently spent nearly two years as a technology innovation specialist in the Eastern York School District. He previously worked as a middle school and high school computer teacher for two years and as a high school math teacher for six years.

Throughout his teaching career, he has learned how important it is to have an established framework.

You get the best technology in the world and the best curriculum in the world, Cove said. It comes down to the teachers in the classroom that make the difference.

Since starting working at Bermudian, Cove has spent time getting to know teachers in about 60 one-on-one conversations and learning what teachers want to see in the classroom.

According to Cove, it has returned to benefit students and bring them even closer together.

Thanks to these conversations with teachers, Cove recently launched the Innovation Lab.

According to Cove, the Innovation Lab has three levels of engagement for teachers. At the first level, a pocket of professional development is provided through a newsletter containing information for those on the mailing list.

A second level will entail creating an Ed Lab, which builds an online community for teachers to connect with others in their field and share resources, Korb said.

The culmination of the Innovation Lab is the third level, where 40 staff meet once a month. Speakers examine the lessons for opportunities to bring new ideas and connect on a deeper level, Cove said.

It’s a truly unique opportunity to tap into the talent that already exists in the district, Cove said.

Coming from a small town, Cove has enjoyed the sense of community he has felt within the district during his tenure.

Cove said it felt like he had been here for years after the first month.

Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss of Bermuda said Cove’s role is important in the district because many different parts intersect.

Hotchkiss, who said there are thousands of devices within BSSD, said that Korb is responsible not only for the technology, but also for the functionality of the infrastructure and tools.

Hotchkiss said Josh has a very positive mindset. He takes great pride in being able to step back and think creatively. The Innovation Lab is a great example.

